Oatly Becomes ‘First’ Food Brand To Quality As ‘Climate Solutions Company’

Oatly’s new and updated sustainability commitments mean that it qualifies as a “Climate Solutions Company.”

The Swedish oat milk producer is reportedly the first food brand to ever qualify. According to the Exponential Roadmap Initiative (ERI), a Climate Solutions Company must make 90 percent of its revenue from climate solutions, be working to transform its sector, and also have transparent near-term, long-term, and net-zero emissions targets that are disclosed annually.

Oatly’s new sustainability plan includes updated emissions reduction targets along with new goals for nature, people, and nutrition. In addition, the company has announced that it will be pioneering a brand new way to set, measure, and report its contributions to societal net-zero, developed in association with ERI, think tank Futerra, and research team Oxford Net Zero.

“We’re proud to be recognized as the first food and drink ‘Climate Solutions Company’ for our role in transforming the broken food system. It’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly,” said Oatly CEO Jean-Christophe Flatin. “Our Plan acknowledges the deep interconnections between climate, nature, people, and nutrition, and we’re calling on experts from these fields to work with us and pioneer the way forward.”

Read more: Oatly To Give Away Thousands Of Free Coffees As Part Of Major New Campaign

‘We applaud their willingness to lead boldly’

Oatly Oatly has updated its emissions targets, but it has also set new sustainability goals related to people, nutrition, nature, and societal net-zero

Oatly’s status as a Climate Solutions Company takes into account how the brand has encouraged consumers to move away from dairy products, reducing their impact.

One out of four coffees sold by major chains in the UK is now made with plant-based milk, and oat is both the most popular and sustainable choice, with a smaller footprint than all its top competitors. According to Oatly, its popular Barista oat milk has a 44 to 76 percent lower climate impact than comparable cow’s milk products at 0.51kg of CO2 equivalent per kilogram of milk.

“To shift the global economy, we must scale climate solutions exponentially. Companies delivering these solutions should be recognised for their low-emission alternatives to conventional products,” said ERI CEO Johan Falk. “We are proud to recognise Oatly as a climate solutions company in the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, and we applaud their willingness to lead boldly when it matters most.”

Read more: Eclipse Foods Launches Plant-Based Whole Milk ‘Indistinguishable’ From Dairy