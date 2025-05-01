X
Eclipse Foods Launches Plant-Based Whole Milk ‘Indistinguishable’ From Dairy

Eclipse isolates plant-based proteins to replicate the molecular structure of traditional dairy

Photo shows a carton of the new plant-based whole milk from Eclipse Foods next to an iced coffee, set against a pink background The new plant-based whole milk from Eclipse matches the color, flavor, and texture of dairy - Media Credit: Eclipse Foods

Californian plant-based dairy brand Eclipse Foods has launched a new whole milk product that is said to be “indistinguishable” from traditional animal-derived options.

According to Eclipse, its Non-Dairy Whole Milk “truly replicates milk” by taking isolated proteins from peas and chickpeas and replicating the molecular structure of dairy. It is also uniquely stable, sweet, and white, to better match traditional whole milks. Eclipse noted that it has a neutral flavor and is foamable either hot or cold, with a longer hold and no settling.

“We are so proud to debut the first-ever non-dairy milk that looks, tastes, and acts like conventional dairy,” said Thomas Bowman, the co-founder and CEO of Eclipse, in a statement. “It is a saturated market, but we knew we could develop an outstanding product that wasn’t just an imitation of dairy, but a true replacement.”

Ice cream, milk, and plant-based dairy alternatives

Photo shows a carton of the new plant-based whole milk from Eclipse Foods alongside different beverages made using it
Eclipse Foods Non-Dairy Whole Milk is the first plant-based milk offering from Eclipse Foods

Eclipse was founded in 2019 and produces a range of dairy-free ice creams, including chocolate-coated Bonbons – available in stores – and tubs and mixes for restaurants and ice cream stores. Its current roster of food service partnerships includes Afters Ice Cream, Mel’s Diner, Monty’s Good Burger, Mr. Charlie’s, Silver Diner, PLNT Burger, and more.

Non-Dairy Whole Milk is the first plant-based milk product from Eclipse, and debuted at the 2025 Specialty Coffee Expo in Houston, Texas, last month. According to the brand, the new line will primarily target food service partners such as coffee shops, cafes, and bakeries across the US.

In 2022, Eclipse announced the closure of a Series B fundraising round worth more than USD $40 million, bringing the brand’s total funding at the time to approximately $60 million.

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

