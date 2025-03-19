X
Business Food Lifestyle

Oatly To Give Away Thousands Of Free Coffees As Part Of Major New Campaign

A recent taste test revealed that a huge number of consumers prefer Oatly to cow's milk

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a barista pouring Oatly into a cup of coffee from a jug Oatly plans to give away more than 20,000 oat milk flat white coffees between now and the end of April - Media Credit: Oatly

Oatly has announced it intends to give away thousands of free coffees across the UK.

Between March and April, the Swedish brand will hand out more than 20,000 free flat white coffees made with its signature oat milk in Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. Oatly will bring its coffee-ready tour bus to Sainsbury’s car parks and town squares in each city, as well as partnering with local cafes who will be giving away additional drinks.

In addition to the upcoming giveaway, Oatly has also announced a multimedia advertising campaign centered on an Oatly taste test carried out by Cambridge MR. The test found that up to four times as many consumers prefer oat milk than are currently purchasing it.

The new ads include slogans like “I love Oatly in coffee if I don’t know it’s Oatly,” and feature images of people with their eyes covered. The campaign includes large billboards, as well as video adverts on social media, Spotify, Netflix, ITVX, and Channel 4.

Read more: Potato Milk Brand DUG Announces Further European Expansion

‘People love Oatly in their coffee, they just don’t know it yet’

Photo shows one of the new Oatly billboards, launched alongside its free coffee giveaway, which reference a recent positive taste test
Oatly Oatly expects 2025 to be its first year of profitable growth as a public company

Research published by The Vegan Society in January found that the UK is shifting away from animal products and towards plant-based options nationwide. Meanwhile, the Good Food Institute (GFI) found that plant-based milk, in particular, has become mainstream.

However, studies also indicate that the vegan label and its connotations still puts some people off. If Cambridge MR’s taste test is representative, it could mean that millions more Britons would enjoy the taste of Oatly’s plant-based milk – if they were willing to try it.

“People love Oatly in their coffee, they just don’t know it yet,” said Oatly’s executive creative director Filip Nilsson. “Our blind taste tests showed there are potentially millions of people missing out on a first-class taste experience, so we’re going on a journey to sample delicious Oatly coffees to people across the UK who may never have had the chance to try it before – proving what we know to be true. Our oat drinks taste delicious.”

In February, Oatly announced its full 2024 financial results. The statement details “significantly improved” profitability and stronger margins, and Oatly expects 2025 to be its first year of profitable growth as a public company.

Read more: Brits Being ‘Systematically Misled’ About Meat, Dairy, And Eggs, Study Finds

Tagged

coffee

milk

news

oatly

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active