Oatly To Give Away Thousands Of Free Coffees As Part Of Major New Campaign

Oatly has announced it intends to give away thousands of free coffees across the UK.

Between March and April, the Swedish brand will hand out more than 20,000 free flat white coffees made with its signature oat milk in Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. Oatly will bring its coffee-ready tour bus to Sainsbury’s car parks and town squares in each city, as well as partnering with local cafes who will be giving away additional drinks.

In addition to the upcoming giveaway, Oatly has also announced a multimedia advertising campaign centered on an Oatly taste test carried out by Cambridge MR. The test found that up to four times as many consumers prefer oat milk than are currently purchasing it.

The new ads include slogans like “I love Oatly in coffee if I don’t know it’s Oatly,” and feature images of people with their eyes covered. The campaign includes large billboards, as well as video adverts on social media, Spotify, Netflix, ITVX, and Channel 4.

‘People love Oatly in their coffee, they just don’t know it yet’

Oatly Oatly expects 2025 to be its first year of profitable growth as a public company

Research published by The Vegan Society in January found that the UK is shifting away from animal products and towards plant-based options nationwide. Meanwhile, the Good Food Institute (GFI) found that plant-based milk, in particular, has become mainstream.

However, studies also indicate that the vegan label and its connotations still puts some people off. If Cambridge MR’s taste test is representative, it could mean that millions more Britons would enjoy the taste of Oatly’s plant-based milk – if they were willing to try it.

“People love Oatly in their coffee, they just don’t know it yet,” said Oatly’s executive creative director Filip Nilsson. “Our blind taste tests showed there are potentially millions of people missing out on a first-class taste experience, so we’re going on a journey to sample delicious Oatly coffees to people across the UK who may never have had the chance to try it before – proving what we know to be true. Our oat drinks taste delicious.”

In February, Oatly announced its full 2024 financial results. The statement details “significantly improved” profitability and stronger margins, and Oatly expects 2025 to be its first year of profitable growth as a public company.

