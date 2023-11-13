 Pizza Chain Purezza To Merge With Artisan Vegan Cheesemaker
Business Food Other News

Pizza Chain Purezza To Merge With Artisan Vegan Cheesemaker

Purezza is expanding its culinary footprint by merging with an artisan cheese brand

By

3 Minutes Read

Close-up shot of vegan cheese being added to a plant-based pizza at Purezza Purezza has acquired a majority stake in La Fauxmagerie - Media Credit: Purezza
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Vegan pizza chain Purezza has announced a major new merger with La Fauxmagerie, an artisan vegan cheese manufacturer.

Purezza has acquired a majority stake in the cheese company, and the two will now collaborate to produce a wider range of dairy-free products.

Founded in 2015 by Stefania Evangelisti and Tim Barclay, Purezza has become well-known in the vegan community for its pizzas. It already features a number of cheeses on its menu, including plant-based versions of camembert and blue cheese. Sibling duo Rachel and Charlotte Stevens started La Fauxmagerie in 2018, and the brand’s wide range of cheeses are hugely popular among dairy-free eaters.

Speaking about the merger, Mitch Lee, head of sales at Purezza, told Plant Based News: “The news of Purezza and La Fauxmagerie joining forces is truly an exciting moment for plant-based cheese.

“Both brands complement each other beautifully and together create a delicious, versatile and planet friendly range of cheese products to suit everyone’s tastes.”

Sustainable food that everyone can enjoy

Purezza opened the UK’s first vegan pizzeria in Brighton in 2015. Since then, it has won prestigious awards and become a mainstay of the plant-based dining scene. 

With restaurants now in Camden, Brighton and Manchester, Purezza states that it has sustainably sourced menus. It aims to make a positive impact on health and the planet.

Merging with an artisan plant-based cheese manufacturer is another step in the expansion of its vegan culinary services.

La Fauxmagerie has grown rapidly in the past five years. It is now listed in Waitrose and Planet Organic and has a stand-alone store in Brick Lane, London.

Charlotte, co-founder of La Fauxmagerie, commented: “We’re so excited to be joining the Purezza family who, in addition to being female led, share our mission to increase accessibility to high quality, plant-based products. 

“By combining the forces of the best plant-based restaurant and cheese brand in the UK, we can continue to expand our offering together and bring the best plant based products to the world.”

Taking away the dairy but not the taste

Vegan cheeseboard from plant-based artisan cheese manufacturer La Fauxmagerie
Purezza La Fauxmagerie produces plant-based cheeses crafted to mimic traditional dairy cheese

The new collaboration shows that eschewing the cruelty of dairy does not need to come at the expense of taste.

Vegan cheese has taken off in recent years, with dozens of brands now offering challengers to dairy.

Whether made from coconut milk, potato starch, cashew nuts or even peas, these vegan products do away with the suffering of cows in the dairy industry.

As dairy is a major contributor of greenhouse gas emissions, plant-based cheeses also have lower environmental impacts.

Lee added: “Data clearly show the impact that simply reducing your meat and dairy intake can have to your individual carbon footprint.

“There’s so much great work being done in the plant based food sector, and so many brands actively trying to make it easy for consumers to make a difference by simply swapping.

“I hope to play my part in making it easier for chefs and consumers to swap from dairy to plant-based cheese without missing out on the taste, texture or enjoyment. I’m optimistic the future is bright!”

Purezza and La Fauxmagerie will be showcasing both brands side by side for the first time on November 15 and 16 at the Plant Based World Expo.

More like this:

Tagged

pizza

vegan

vegan business

vegan cheese
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Daniel Clark

Daniel is the Digital Publishing Assistant at Plant Based News. He has a degree in European Literatures and performed vegan poetry at COP26. He loves long walks and vegan croissants.

More by Daniel Clark

Related Posts

M&S No Turkey Joint from its Vegan Christmas range 2023
Food
M&S Vegan Christmas Food 2023: Full List Of Vegan Options

8 minutes to read

A selection of vegan Krispy Kremes available in the UK
Food
Krispy Kreme Vegan Doughnuts: All The Plant-Based Options

6 minutes to read

A person buying meat at a supermarket
Environment
Cigarette-Style Warning Labels Could Put People Off Buying Meat, Study Suggests

4 minutes to read

A still of vegan celebrity Benjamin Zephaniah in the Veganuary film
Food
‘It’ll Never Catch On’: New Film Tells Story Of Veganuary’s First Decade

2 minutes to read

© 2023 Plant Based News is a UK-based digital media outlet publishing content about veganism and plant-based living, including news and current events, health, personal transformation stories, features, and recipes. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active