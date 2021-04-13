Reading Time: < 1 minute

An award-winning vegan pizzeria is opening its sixth UK outlet in Manchester*.

Purezza is renowned globally for its range of Neapolitan-style pizzas, that feature its own signature plant-based mozzarella.

Award-winning vegan pizzeria

It has won a slew of awards such as National Pizza of the Year in 2018. The brand was also commended at the World Pizza Championships in 2019.

Other Purezza stores are located in Brighton, Bristol, Hove, Brixton, and Camden.

The new restaurant, slated to open next month, will serve classics such as the Margherita to the Parmigiana Party which uses aubergine parmigiana and vegan sausages as toppings.

Moreover, the restaurant is fitted out with reclaimed and upcycled furniture, and decoration has been completed with eco-friendly and organic paints.

‘Truly a pleasure’

Moreover, Tim Barclay is the co-founder and co-owner of Purezza. In a statement sent to Plant Based News, he said: “Manchester has been on our agenda for years now.

“We’ve had more requests to open in Manchester than any other city in the UK, and it’s truly a pleasure to honor those requests and finally make it happen.

“We’re really excited about this, and we can’t wait to welcome you through our doors.”

*Purezza’s latest restaurant will be located in Manchester’s Northern Quarter at 75-77 High Street, M4 1FS.