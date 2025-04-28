X
Business Food Other News

Vegan Chocolate Brand LoveRaw Rescued From Administration

Popular vegan chocolate brand LoveRaw has been sold to Smart Organic

By

2 Minutes Read

A selection of LoveRaw ferrero-rocher-style balls LoveRaw is known for making dairy-free alternatives to popular chocolates - Media Credit: LoveRaw

Bulgarian food company Smart Organic rescued the UK-based vegan chocolate brand LoveRaw from administration earlier this month.

The brand and business assets have now been sold to Smart Organic Group subsidiary Bettr Food Limited. As reported by The Business Desk, K3 Capital Group appointed KR8 Advisory’s Jimmy Saunders and Mike Lennon as Joint Administrators of LoveRaw on April 16.

“Whilst the vegan food space continues to be competitive, we expect the LoveRaw brand and products to be a great success with the investment and in-house manufacturing capabilities which the Smart Organic Group brings,” said Saunders.

Smart Organic was founded in 2009 and operates in more than 60 countries with a portfolio of over 1300 products, including vegan bestsellers such as Kookie Kat and chocolate-coated Roo’ Bars. The vegan chocolate market is expected to continue growing rapidly over the next few years, potentially reaching USD $4 billion by 2032.

Read more: Ella Mills Buys Allplants After Brand Falls Into Administration

Previous investment in LoveRaw

A selection of vegan white chocolate bars from plant-based chocolate brand LoveRaw in front of a cream background
LoveRaw LoveRaw has been rescued from administration

LoveRaw was founded in 2013 by Rimi Thapar and her husband, Manav. LoveRaw’s award-winning range included favorites such as the Cre&m Wafer Bar. Rimi appeared on the TV show Dragons’ Den in 2018, but rejected a £50,000 offer in favor of private investment. In 2020, the brand received a multi-million-pound investment from Blue Horizon Ventures.

At its peak, LoveRaw was stocked by major supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose, and enjoyed popularity with shoppers. The brand showed particularly significant growth between 2019 and 2021, and was featured by the Financial Times in March last year.

However, LoveRaw has experienced several years of investment and supply challenges that have resulted in declining revenue. According to some customers, the brand paused some subscriptions in 2023 and failed to fulfill orders on time, while products became hard to find in stores.

Read more: AllPlants Recipes To Return To Market After Being Bought By GRUBBY

Tagged

business

chocolate

loveraw

news

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active