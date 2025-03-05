X
AllPlants Recipes To Return To Market After Being Bought By GRUBBY

Allplants meals will be available again very soon

Grubby founder Martin Holden-White Grubby founder Martin Holden-White described the allplants recipe acquisition as a "fantastic opportunity" - Media Credit: Supplied

GRUBBY, the UK’s leading plant-based recipe kit company, has announced that it’s acquired the exclusive rights to the recipes and manufacturing methods for the entire allplants product range. The move will see the return of allplants’ ready meals, desserts, breakfast pots, and side dishes – this time under the GRUBBY brand.

Allplants, a plant-based meal delivery service, entered administration in November 2024. Following this, the company’s assets were divided between buyers. Ella Mills – the founder of Deliciously Ella – purchased the brand assets and customer data for her business Plants, but the recipes themselves were not included in the deal. GRUBBY has now stepped in to secure them. 

“We see this as a fantastic opportunity to bring these much-loved products back to life for customers across both D2C and retail, while honouring the incredible work Jonathan Petrides and his team did in developing them,” Martin Holden-White, founder of GRUBBY, said in a statement. “The allplants team spent years perfecting this range, and there is real consumer love for the products – we simply could not let that all go to waste.”

The future of allplants recipes

Photo shows Allplants Development Kitchen Assistant Mimi preparing vegetables
Allplants Allplants entered administration last year

GRUBBY’s acquisition is part of its wider expansion strategy, which includes a 21 percent year-on-year revenue growth and the recent launch of its cookbook

The brand is now actively seeking manufacturing partners to assist in reintroducing the range to market. GRUBBY said that it would welcome potential partners who align with its “B Corp values.”

Natasha Harbinson, director at Interpath, the firm that managed the administration of allplants, said: “allplants had a loyal following, so we’re sure their customers will be thrilled at the prospect of this range being brought back into production.”

