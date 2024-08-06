Angela Simmons Collaborates With Slutty Vegan On Fried Oreos

Angela Simmons and Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole-Hayes are collaborating once again, this time on limited edition fried Oreos.

Read more: ‘Slutty Vegan’ Named One Of The Best Burger Chains In America

The pair’s vegan fried Oreos are available at select Slutty Vegan locations across the US, beginning with an initial rollout in New York and followed by Atlanta.

Simmons is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO of Angela’s Cakes. Cole-Hayes’ Slutty Vegan burger restaurant chain now has 12 brick-and-mortar storefronts along with the food truck where she started the business back in 2019.

A lighthearted video to advertise the new cookies featured Simmons eating deep-fried Oreos in the bath, from an elaborate cake stand, and on a kebab-style wooden skewer on the sofa.

“With me being a major vegan foodie with a sweet tooth, I’m always looking to satisfy my cravings, especially when I’m traveling,” Simmons said in a statement. “Working with Pinky and Slutty Vegan has been amazing because she shares that same vision of bringing the tastiest vegan options to the masses.”

Read more: By Chloe Founder Chloe Coscarelli Opens New Vegan Restaurant

‘Who doesn’t love fried Oreos?’

Angela's Cakes/Slutty Vegan The vegan Oreos are available to buy at Slutty Vegan restaurants

Simmons and Cole-Hayes first partnered last year to launch Angela’s Cakes and its flagship pancake, waffle, and funnel cake dessert mix. This same batter mixture is used for their new fried Oreo collaboration, combined with oat milk, according to Essence.

Speaking of this latest project with Simmons, Cole-Hayes said: “We are so excited about the rollout of this limited menu item. I mean, who doesn’t love fried Oreos?”

In July, Cole-Hayes announced a new Slutty Vegan location at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The branch will be the first-ever vegan restaurant at what is said to be the busiest airport in the country with around 45.4 million visitors every year.

The new Angela’s Cake x Slutty Vegan fried Oreos will be available until September 2024.

Read more: 10 Vegan Burger Recipes: From Mac And Cheese To Buffalo Cauliflower