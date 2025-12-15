Jamie Laing’s Candy Kittens Buys Graze From Unilever, Expands From Sweets To Snacks

Candy Kittens has successfully purchased snack brand Graze from Unilever.

The acquisition marks the first time Candy Kittens has ventured into other snacks after more than a decade of making sweets. The British brand was co-founded in 2012 by Jamie Laing, a podcaster and reality TV star, and CEO Ed Williams.

German company Katjes International acquired more than 50 percent of Candy Kittens in 2019. This new deal, which is technically between Unilever and Katjes International, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

The Grocer reported that the deal is expected to be worth around £36 million. Candy Kittens made nearly £15 million in 2024, up from over £12 million the year before. With the purchase of Graze, Candy Kittens’ overall size has increased by 300 percent.

“Days like today don’t come along very often,” wrote Laing on Instagram. “We have news, and we couldn’t be prouder to share it. […] Today isn’t just a massive moment for us; it’s a moment for anyone starting out. With hard work, patience, commitment, and an amazing team around you, those big dreams really can become reality.”

Earlier this year, Candy Kittens launched its “introducing” platform by partnering with fellow Katjes brand Trupo Treats for a new range. It featured Crunchy Corn, Salted Peanuts, and “Crispy” rice coated in sunflower seed-based chocolate from ChoViva.

‘The shackles are off, and Graze can have fun again’

Liam Pritchett Earlier this year, Candy Kittens partnered with Trupo Treats for a new range of sweet-and-salty snacks, while its core range of vegan sweeties has never been bigger

Graze first launched more than 20 years ago.

It began as a web-based snack delivery brand focused on seasoned nut mixes and healthy alternatives to crisps, like crispy broad beans. It can be found in major stores throughout the UK, but has reportedly underperformed under Unilever.

“The Graze brand is really strong and, probably in our minds, a bit unloved. [It’s that story of] a great brand being swallowed up by a big corporate and losing its shine and energy. It felt like a no-brainer,” Williams told the Grocer.

“The big thing is the shackles are off, and Graze can have fun again,” added Williams. “We’re super ambitious. We back brands, and we’re happy to take risks.”

Graze products are roughly 70 percent vegan and 30 percent vegetarian, while Candy Kittens exclusively uses vegan recipes. It is currently unknown whether Graze will switch to entirely vegan ingredients or continue with its current ratio.

In March, plant-based brand Vivera acquired The Vegetarian Butcher from Unilever amid the latter’s attempts to streamline its portfolio. In November, Reuters reported that Unilever is considering selling Marmite, the famous British yeast extract brand.

