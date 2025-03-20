Vivera Buys The Vegetarian Butcher From Unilever

Plant-based brand Vivera has announced that it has acquired The Vegetarian Butcher from Unilever for an undisclosed sum.

The companies, which are both based in the Netherlands, specialize in vegan meat alternatives. According to Vivera, the brands “complement each other in many ways.” The Vegetarian Butcher has a strong presence in foodservice and quick-service restaurant channels, while Vivera’s branded and private-label products are widely available in retail.

“By combining these two companies, we create a purpose-driven business with highly motivated people,” said Vivera CEO Willem van Weede. “Accelerating the protein transition is more important than ever.”

A plant-based powerhouse

Vivera Vivera is widely available at supermarkets in Europe

Despite market fluctuations, plant-based foods continue to show strong long-term growth. Vivera has been making plant-based meat since 1990, and has played a key role in developing the market in the Netherlands. Alongside alternatives to salmon, mince, and kebab meat, Vivera also launched whole foods-based protein bites last year, catering to growing demand for minimally processed “clean label” products. Its products can be found in 32,000 supermarkets across 25 European countries. Vivera was acquired by JBS in 2021.

The Vegetarian Butcher, which was founded in 2010 in Utrecht, was bought by Unilever in 2018. It was first reported that Unilever was considering selling the brand in September 2024. The British consumer goods giant worked with investment bank Piper Sandler to auction off The Vegetarian Butcher, after reportedly making the decision to focus on its major international brands like Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry’s.

“I believe that The Vegetarian Butcher is poised for even greater success in the next phase of its journey under new ownership that is dedicated to plant-based meat replacements,” said Heiko Schipper, president of Unilever foods, in a statement. “This focused expertise will support the brand in its ambitious goal to become the ‘Biggest Butcher of the World’.”

The sale of The Vegetarian Butcher is expected to be completed by Q3 2025.

