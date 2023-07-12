 Are Marmite And Vegemite Vegan?
Food Lifestyle

Are Marmite And Vegemite Vegan?

Marmite and Vegemite are both hugely popular spreads - but do they contain animal products?

By

3 Minutes Read

A jar of vegan-friendly spread Marmite next to some toast Can you still enjoy your favorite spread as a vegan? - Media Credit: Helen Sessions / Alamy Stock Photo
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Going vegan or plant-based for the first time can be a learning experience, as there are a huge variety of foods that contain hidden animal products. Non-vegan ingredients can be found in a range of breakfast foods and spreads, which leads many people to question: are Marmite and Vegemite suitable for vegans?

Marmite is a savory spread based on yeast extract. It was invented in the late 19th century by German scientist Justus von Liebig, and is now produced by British company Unilever. It carries the popular slogan “love it or hate it,” as its unusual taste has historically been divisive. Marmite is traditionally spread on toast, but it can also be used in an ingredient for a range of dishes – including pasta and pizza. Vegemite is a similar product, but it hails from Australia. It has a slightly thicker consistency than Marmite, and was developed by chemist and food technologist Cyril Callister in Melbourne in 1922. 

Here’s everything you need to know about eating the products as a vegan. 

Is Marmite vegan?

A recipe using vegan-friendly spread Marmite
Adobe Stock Marmite can be used as an ingredient in a number of plant-based recipes

Good news for Marmite lovers – its products are indeed free from animal products and suitable for vegans. The confusion about whether Marmite is plant-based may stem from the fact that Bovril, a UK product similar in appearance and taste to Marmite, is made from beef. 

Marmite, however, contains only plant-based ingredients. These include yeast extract (containing barley, wheat, oats, and rye), salt, vegetable juice concentrate, vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, B12, and folic acid), natural flavoring (containing celery). 

The Marmite website does highlight, however, that its 70g jar is only certified as vegetarian, and not vegan. It adds, though, that it is working toward vegan certification for this product – so it appears that it doesn’t contain animal ingredients. You can therefore be confident that whatever Marmite product you buy is animal-free. It’s thought that the entire range of Marmite products are vegan-friendly – including jarred and squeezy Marmite, as well as Marmite Truffle. 

Non-vegan Marmite products

It’s worth noting, however, that Marmite has partnered up with a range of other companies to create new food products containing Marmite. While many of these are vegan-friendly, you should always check the ingredients list to be sure. Ocado, for example, stocks Marmite biscuits that contain milk. Marks and Spencer also offers Marmite cream cheese. Vegan-friendly Marmite products include Marmite houmous and Marmite Walkers crisps.

Marmite B12 benefits

Marmite has been highlighted as a good source of vitamin B12 for vegans. B12 is the one vitamin that is tricky to get on a vegan diet (it occurs naturally in soils, but we don’t come by it this way as we no longer eat directly from the soil). A teaspoon of Marmite holds a quarter of your RDA of B12, meaning it can be a valuable addition to other supplementation or fortified foods. 

Is Vegemite vegan?

Jars of vegan-friendly spread Vegemite in a supermarket
Adobe Stock Vegemite was invented in Australia

Like Marmite, Vegemite is also vegan-friendly. It’s received vegan-friendly certification from Vegan Australia, and has similar plant-based ingredients to Marmite. Both traditional Vegemite, and the gluten-free version, are free from animal products.

Vegemite’s listed ingredients include yeast extract (from barley and wheat), salt, malt extract (from barley), flavor enhancer (potassium chloride), color ammonia caramel, and spice extract (containing celery). Vegemite is also rich in B vitamins, and can be used in a variety of savory recipes. 

More like this:

Are Jelly Babies Vegan? What You Need To Know About The Sweets

Are Starbursts Vegan, And Do They Contain Gelatin?

Are Oreos Vegan?

Tagged

australia

food

food products

uk
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

A new vegan dairy-free salted caramel chocolate bar from UK brand Galaxy
Food
Galaxy Debuts Vegan Chocolate Bar Filled With Salted Caramel

3 minutes to read

Vegan steak from Beyond Meat in a bowl with salad and chips
Alternative Protein
You Can Now Buy Vegan Steak At 14,000 Locations In The US

2 minutes to read

IKEA's new vegan hot dog on a bun with sauce
Food
IKEA Launches New Vegan Hot Dog With ‘Characteristic Sausage Flavor’

2 minutes to read

Juicy Marbles vegan steaks from Waitrose
Alternative Protein
‘Juicy Marbles’ Vegan Steak Returns To Waitrose Following Successful Trial

4 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active