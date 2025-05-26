Candy Kittens Introduces Vegan Chocolate To The UK

Candy Kittens is introducing vegan chocolates by the German brand Treets to UK customers.

Candy Kittens is stocking the line as part of its new “Candy Kittens introduces” platform, which it says is “dedicated to introducing the best Plant Powered treats in the world to the UK.” According to the brand, all of the vegan snacks it platforms will be “specially selected” to meet the same standards of quality, taste, and ethics as its own line of products.

The new range includes Crunchy Corn, Salted Peanuts, and “Crispy” rice, all coated with plant-based ChocoViva. “Treets are so rich, smooth, and indulgent, we’re not just challenging what vegan ch*colate can be. We’re redefining it,” wrote Candy Kittens on its website.

ChocoViva is made with sunflower seeds instead of traditional cocoa, making it both more affordable and more sustainable. According to producer Planet A Foods, ChocoViva produces up to 80 percent fewer emissions compared to traditional cocoa-based options.

The new Candy Kittens x Treets chocolates are available online at an RRP of £2.20 per 120g bag, or £6.60 for a “mini bundle” featuring all three flavors. They will also arrive at Boots stores and the online shopping platform Ocado later this month.

Consumer demand and the vegan chocolate market

Candy Kittens Candy Kittens x Treets chocolates are available in three different flavors

The global vegan chocolate market is growing fast and is expected to reach around USD $4 billion by 2032. In the UK, the vegan confectionery market is expected to grow from 29.9 million in 2021 to 80.3 million in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 15.1 percent.

As with other plant-based options, consumers are motivated by the perceived health and environmental benefits of swapping dairy for vegan chocolate, but improvements around variety, flavor, and quality are also likely key factors in the rapid growth of the sector.

In April, Candy Kittens teamed up with Genius, a UK-based gluten-free brand, to launch a new free-from rocky road product. It features dark chocolate and Wild Strawberry flavor Candy Kittens sweets. Candy Kittens, Genius, and Treets are all owned by or affiliated with The Katjes Group. The Candy Kittens x Genius rocky road bars are available now at Morrisons and Ocado.

