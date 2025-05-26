X
Food Lifestyle

Candy Kittens Introduces Vegan Chocolate To The UK

The Candy Kittens x Treets chocolates are made with sunflower seed-based ChocoViva

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows all three varieties of the new Candy Kittens x Treets vegan chocolates pegged to a line against a pink background Have you tried the new Candy Kittens x Treets vegan chocolates yet? - Media Credit: Candy Kittens

Candy Kittens is introducing vegan chocolates by the German brand Treets to UK customers.

Candy Kittens is stocking the line as part of its new “Candy Kittens introduces” platform, which it says is “dedicated to introducing the best Plant Powered treats in the world to the UK.” According to the brand, all of the vegan snacks it platforms will be “specially selected” to meet the same standards of quality, taste, and ethics as its own line of products.

The new range includes Crunchy Corn, Salted Peanuts, and “Crispy” rice, all coated with plant-based ChocoViva. “Treets are so rich, smooth, and indulgent, we’re not just challenging what vegan ch*colate can be. We’re redefining it,” wrote Candy Kittens on its website.

ChocoViva is made with sunflower seeds instead of traditional cocoa, making it both more affordable and more sustainable. According to producer Planet A Foods, ChocoViva produces up to 80 percent fewer emissions compared to traditional cocoa-based options.

The new Candy Kittens x Treets chocolates are available online at an RRP of £2.20 per 120g bag, or £6.60 for a “mini bundle” featuring all three flavors. They will also arrive at Boots stores and the online shopping platform Ocado later this month.

Read more: Ombar’s Caramac-Style Blonde Chocolate Bar Is Back ‘For Good’

Consumer demand and the vegan chocolate market

Photo shows a young woman sat at a table eating the new Candy Kittens x Treets vegan chocolates
Candy Kittens Candy Kittens x Treets chocolates are available in three different flavors

The global vegan chocolate market is growing fast and is expected to reach around USD $4 billion by 2032. In the UK, the vegan confectionery market is expected to grow from 29.9 million in 2021 to 80.3 million in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 15.1 percent.

As with other plant-based options, consumers are motivated by the perceived health and environmental benefits of swapping dairy for vegan chocolate, but improvements around variety, flavor, and quality are also likely key factors in the rapid growth of the sector.

In April, Candy Kittens teamed up with Genius, a UK-based gluten-free brand, to launch a new free-from rocky road product. It features dark chocolate and Wild Strawberry flavor Candy Kittens sweets. Candy Kittens, Genius, and Treets are all owned by or affiliated with The Katjes Group. The Candy Kittens x Genius rocky road bars are available now at Morrisons and Ocado.

Read more: Vegan Nutella ‘Spotted In UK Supermarket’

Tagged

candy kittens

chocolate

news

sweets

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active