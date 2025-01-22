Dairy-Free Brand Launches Vegan ‘ALPINE SVVISS’ Cheese In The US

Brooklyn-based brand RIND by Dina & Joshua has announced the launch of ALPINE SVVISS, a new cashew-based artisan vegan cheese.

ALPINE SVVISS is gluten-free, cholesterol-free, and certified Kosher Pareve. The product was introduced at the Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show, held from January 19 to 21, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We’ve long wanted to create a vegan cheese that captures the distinctive flavor of Swiss, and our ALPINE SVVISS does just that,” RIND co-founder Dina DiCenso said in a statement. “With its rich and savory flavor profile, it’s a delicious new option for cheese and charcuterie boards, sandwiches, salads, and more.”

Read more: ‘World First’ Vegan Mozzarella Pearls Launch In The UK

About RIND

RIND RIND’s new French-style cheese is available to buy now

RIND by Dina & Joshua was founded in 2017. It specializes in French-style, soft-ripened vegan cheeses made at its “vegan cheese cave” in Brooklyn’s historic Army Terminal. RIND was the first plant-based cheese brand featured in Whole Foods Market’s artisanal dairy cheese cases in New York City.

Read more: You Can Now Buy A Huge 10kg Tub Of Peanut Butter

The brand’s cheeses include the Bleu, named Best Blue-Cheese Style Vegan Cheese by Cook’s Illustrated, and the Classic Cambleu, which earned a 2024 Startup CPG Shelfie award. RIND has also gained recognition for its Veggie Underground line, which features carrot, parsnip, and red bell pepper-based cheeses.

RIND’s products are available in over 60 stores and restaurants across North America, including Harry & David. Find out more about RIND’s vegan cheeses on the brand’s website.

Read more: Aldi Launches High-Protein Vegan Liquid Egg