‘I’m A Huge Advocate Of Plant-Based Diets,’ Says Bassem Youssef

Bassem Youssef has said that he is a “huge advocate” for plant-based diets.

The Egyptian-American TV host and former heart surgeon made the comment on the One54 podcast, which spotlights the “untold stories” of African public figures.

Read more: Soy And Legumes Could Lower Hypertension Risk, Finds Study

One54 is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, a former NFL player, sports analyst, and presenter, and Godfrey Danchimah, a comedian and actor. When asked by Danchimah what a person needs to do to keep healthy, Youssef said, “Eat better.”

“I know it’s very controversial,” he said, “Because what my version of ‘eat better’ is will be different from Joe Rogan, for example. Joe Rogan will eat like a live cow, and is like, ‘Oh, I’m better at this.’ I am a huge advocate of plant-based diets. Eating stuff from plants, and trying to get away from animal products, trying to get away from processed food as much as I can. I think that worked for me, and I see it working for many people.”

Youssef also mentioned “Blue Zones,” which is the name and trademark used to describe the world’s longest-lived cultures and the likely contributors to their longevity, such as being active, community support, and a primarily plant-based diet.

“I’m not telling anybody to stop their medications or anything, but I think if you invest in your diet, you know, eating well, and if you invest in your muscle mass – because your muscle is your second heart, you know – your heart health improves,” Youssef said. “So basically: move, work out, and eat plants.”

Read more: Leading Heart Health Organization Says Eat More Plant Protein, Not Meat

Plant-based foods for heart health

In April, the leading US heart health organization once again recommended that people eat more plant protein and less meat. The new American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines are based on decades of research and remain largely unchanged since the last update. The latest version recommends eating a diverse and preferably colorful array of vegetables and fruits, whole grains, unsaturated fats from nuts, seeds, and plant oils, and reducing consumption of sugar and processed foods.

Please note: PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com