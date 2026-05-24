Soy And Legumes Could Lower Hypertension Risk, Finds Study

Soy and legumes really can help to lower hypertension risk, according to a new study.

The study, a systematic review and meta-analysis of 12 prospective cohort studies, found a “probable causal relationship” between both legume and soy intake and a reduced risk of developing hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

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BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health published the study earlier this month.

It was conducted by researchers from Plant-Based Health Professionals UK, supported by Dr Dagfinn Aune from Imperial College London. The cohort studies included in the analysis included from 1,152 to 88,475 participants.

The researchers conducted the study to “clarify the association between legumes and soy consumption and the risk of hypertension,” and found that legume and soy intakes are indeed “associated with lower risk of hypertension.” The researchers noted that the findings support recommendations to increase legume consumption.

‘A major positive impact on public health’

Plant-Based Health Professionals UK noted that 170g of legumes and 60-80g of soy-based foods per day appear to be enough to reduce hypertension risk.

Michael Metoudi, the lead author of the study, said, “I believe however the strength of these findings could have a major positive impact on public health, given how hypertension has skyrocketed in recent years, particularly within the UK, and how these results showed meaningful reductions in the risk of developing high blood pressure. Adding such simple, affordable, and sustainable foods into our day, whether it be a serving of the classic beans on toast for lunch and a delicious serving of chickpea or tofu curry for dinner, could have a significant impact on hypertension and reduce the risk of the world’s leading chronic disease.”

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Increasing hypertension prevalence and NCDs

Adobe Stock Soy-based foods like tofu and legumes like lentils are nutrient-dense, sustainable, and low in fat

Hypertension affects approximately 1.4 billion people worldwide, and its prevalence has increased from 66 million cases in 1990 to more than 1.28 billion cases in 2019, representing a 115 percent increase. Hypertension is a leading risk factor in common non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and heart attacks. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), NCDs killed at least 43 million people in 2021, the equivalent of roughly 75 percent of non-pandemic-related deaths globally.

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