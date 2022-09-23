Hayley Williams Paramore performs in 2007 in California Hayley Williams Paramore performs in 2007 in California - Media Credit: The Photo Access / Alamy Stock Photo
Paramore To Donate Profits From Tour To Vegan Charity, Support + Feed

The popular rock group is using its platform to support a plant-based nonprofit

Paramore has announced new US tour dates and a partnership with vegan charity Support + Feed.

The American rock band has pledged to give an unconfirmed percentage of ticket sales from three shows to the nonprofit. The donated proceeds will go towards tackling food insecurity and the climate emergency.

Support + Feed was founded to assist the LA plant-based restaurant sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by singer Billie Eilish’s mom Maggie Baird, the charity asked consumers to order food from local restaurants, which would be donated to those without access to affordable healthy nutrition. As a result, it fed those in need and kept vegan businesses afloat.

The initiative has since evolved to provide nationwide food support to communities in need. This is why Paramore is donating proceeds from its two LA shows and a single New York performance.

Hayley Williams leads by example

This is not the first time Paramore and Support + Feed have linked up. Last year, lead singer Hayley Williams baked vegan chocolate chip cookies to donate to the charity. She kept her then 2.7 million Instagram followers in the loop via her Stories.

Williams has also taken part in an Instagram Live hosted by Baird, to talk about all things plant-based. The conversation included her own vegan and cruelty-free hair and beauty brand Good Dye Young.

“There’s a lot of education that I’ve been able to acquire and learn about how it affects our economy alone and how sustainable it is to eat without eating meat. [But] I’m still learning about it,” she said at the time.

Billie Eilish also spreads the word

In April this year, it was revealed that Eilish concert-goers would see pre-performance messages from Baird, asking them to eat more plant-based meals. 

The messages formed part of a wider collaboration between Support + Feed and the Happier Than Ever tour, which was also supported by environmental nonprofit REVERB. 

To showcase the importance of climate action, including eating a plant-based diet, every one of Eilish’s tour dates included an Eco-Village that offered information about the climate crisis and custom reusable water bottles.

