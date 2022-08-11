woman on a rooftop eating a burger Plant-based burgers are much better for the planet than their meaty counterparts, a new study says - Media Credit: PNW Production | Pexels
Environment Food Headlines Other News

Plant-Based Meat Comes Out Best For The Planet In Study Of 57,000 Food Products

Dried beef products were among the worst for the planet

By

2 Minutes Read

A new study evaluating the environmental impact of thousands of food products suggests that veggie sausages and burgers are up to 10 times better for the planet than meat.

The study from the University of Oxford evaluated 57,000 food products from supermarkets across the UK and Ireland.

Researchers looked at four factors: greenhouse gas emissions, water stress, land use, and eutrophication potential. (The latter refers to the over-fertilization of water and soil, which deteriorates quality.)

Among the worst for the planet were dried beef products, like jerky and biltong. But a number of plant-based meat products, like sausages and burgers, had a fifth to less than a tenth of the environmental impact of their animal meat counterparts.

Products made with fruits, sugar, flour, and vegetables (like soups, cereals, salads, etc.) also had a low impact on the environment.

Professor Peter Scarborough, an Oxford Professor of Population Health, said the findings are “very exciting.” 

Making sustainable diets easy

“For the first time, we have a transparent and comparable method for assessing the environmental footprint of multi-ingredient processed foods,” Scarborough said in a statement.

“These types of foods make up most of the supermarket shopping we do, but until now there was no way of directly comparing their impact on the environment.”

He noted that the work could help to develop tools to assist consumers in making more sustainable shopping choices, but it could also “prompt retailers and food manufacturers to reduce the environmental impact of the food supply.”

That, he noted, would make it easier for everyone to have a more sustainable diet.

In the UK, people are already changing the way they shop. This is, in part, because of the ongoing cost of living crisis that has seen meat prices soar. 

In June, one survey by The Vegan Society found that a third of UK consumers are either cutting out meat from their weekly shop or reducing it.

Another study from earlier this month reported that more than 25 percent of UK adults are reducing meat amid the cost of living crisis.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Climate Crisis climate impact Environment meat industry
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
pigs in the pigsty
Activism
heading/latest

trending

pigs in the pigsty Activism
two pigs look over a fence Activism
How To Help This Italian Animal Sanctuary Save Its Pigs From ‘Unlawful Slaughter’
Pizza Hut Delivery storefront Food
For The First Time Ever, Pizza Hut UK Offers Vegan Cheese For Delivery
two women talking and looking at a sheet of paper Activism
A New Vegan Summit Is Coming Next Month, And Everyone’s Invited
Celebrities
Zac Efron Was Just Called Out Over An Advert Featuring A Captive Bear
A pair of Killer Whales (Orcinus orca) performs during a show at Sea World, San Diego, California Activism
SeaWorld Facing Potential Investigation After Orca Fight In San Diego
plant-based baby bels against a green background Alternative Protein
Babybel’s Creators Are Working On A New And Improved Vegan Cheese
Woman eating ice cream on the beach Alternative Protein
Coming Soon: Vegan Ice Cream Made From Chickpeas And Macadamia Nuts
Vegan singer and musician Lizzo smiling wearing a white cowboy hat Celebrities
Lizzo Eats Vegan Chicken Nuggets In ‘Hot Ones’ Spicy Wing Challenge
Vegan cheese creator Miyoko Schinner Business
Women-Fronted Vegan Businesses Are Focus Of New Brand And Marketing Firm
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x