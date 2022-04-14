Reading Time: 2 minutes

Billie Eilish concert-goers are being treated to a pre-performance message from the singer’s mom urging them to eat more plant-based foods.



Last Saturday, fans gathered to watch Eilish perform a medley of her biggest hits in Los Angeles during her Happier Than Ever tour. But, as seen in a clip shared on social media, they also got to witness a promotional video from Maggie Baird, Eilish’s mom. In the clip, Baird talks about her food insecurity-focused, plant-based organization Support + Feed.



Founded in 2020, Support + Feed is on a mission to tackle food injustice and the climate crisis simultaneously.



In the beginning, the organization was founded to provide first responders and vulnerable people with nourishing plant-based meals amid the pandemic. And at the same time, support Los Angeles’ restaurant scene, which was suffering due to stay-at-home measures. People could place orders through their favorite vegan restaurants and donate the meals to people in need.



Now, Support + Feed has evolved into a fully fledged non-profit that is working to promote climate-friendly plant-based diets. The organization’s current campaign encourages people to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days. They can sign up to take the pledge via text.

Billie Eilish’s climate-friendly tour

At Eilish’s concert, Baird states: “I know that you know that Billie and her whole family are very concerned about climate change and I know you are too.”



“By taking a pledge to eat at least one plant-based meal a day for 30 days you will help save the planet.”



The promotional video is the result of a partnership between Eilish, Support + Feed, and vegan food brand Wicked Kitchen. The latter has teamed up with Baird’s organization and is donating 100,000 plant-based meals to the cause.



Ditching meat can have a big impact on the planet. After all, animal agriculture contributes to a multitude of environmental issues, including deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, and water waste.



Aside from promoting the plant-based pledge, Eilish has taken other measures to ensure her tour is as green as possible.

The musician partnered with REVERB, a music industry-focused environmental nonprofit. The organization ensures that the tour’s environmental impact is low and offsets emissions.



At each of Eilish’s shows, there is also an Eco-Village where fans can learn more about climate action and get custom reusable water bottles in exchange for donations.