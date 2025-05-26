Novak Djokovic Opens Up About His Diet and Wellness Routine

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic recently opened up about his “wellness routine” and some of the foods he eats to stay healthy.

In an interview with The Tennis 101 founder Ben Johnson, Djokovic revealed that some of his go-to foods include fruit, dates, seaweed, and spirulina.

“I like to have fruit, a fruit smoothie, or juice – something to get some multivitamins,” he said, adding that his go-to smoothie recipe typically features mixed berries, hemp seeds, spirulina, and dates. “I love dates,” he added. “Dates all day.”

Djokovic went on to say that coffee doesn’t form a part of his morning routine, and that he avoids caffeine aside from the occasional cup of green tea.

He also ensures that he stays active throughout the year – not just during training season – by taking part in a wide range of sports and activities.

“If I don’t have tennis practice and I don’t have an obligation to train, I still want to be active. I still want to be outdoors, ideally for my wellness as well,” he said. “I love swimming in the sea, biking, hiking, running, jogging. I like to play other sports… football, basketball, padel, ping pong – whatever, just to get some blood flow. And then once I’ve satisfied that active part of the day, I like to do the chilling part, and possibly sauna and ice bath.”

Novak Djokovic’s Diet

PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Novak Djokovic is one of the world’s best tennis players

Djokovic, who is widely regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time, has been a vocal advocate for plant-based diets throughout his career.

While he has previously distanced himself from the “vegan” label, he has praised the health benefits of avoiding animal products, and has stated that eating meat slowed him down.

“Eating meat was hard on my digestion, and that took a lot of essential energy that I need for my focus, for recovery, for the next training session, and for the next match,” he said in a 2022 YouTube interview.

Djokovic was also an executive producer on the 2018 Netflix documentary The Game Changers, which showcased the benefits of plant-based diets for athletes. Lewis Hamilton, James Cameron, and Jackie Chan were also involved with the film.

Elsewhere, Djokovic has listed some of his other go-to foods as quinoa, wild rice, and sweet potato. He has previously said he avoids foods that take too long to digest, and that he “keeps it light” with his meals.

