Jeremy Clarkson has exploited a planning permission loophole to convert an open-air barn into a restaurant.

Located at his “Diddly Squat” Cotswolds farm, the venue serves no vegetarian options. It states this on a sign located at the entrance. The BBC’s Great British Menu chef Pip Lacey is in charge of the kitchen.

Clarkson was previously denied planning permission for a 50-seat bistro at the Chipping Norton farm. He appealed the decision, stating he needs to sell his produce through a restaurant to offset reduced farming subsidies.

Clarkson later discovered a loophole that allows him to serve only beef produced from his domestic herd, in a weather-behest building. The television presenter and journalist used the “permitted development” regulation to switch an existing barn’s designated use on his land.

Unveiling a beef-only menu

Diddly Squat barn diners have no choice which cut of beef they eat. As part of a £69 three-course meal, cuts are varied and follow a “whole-animal” eating philosophy.

“I am told 1,000 people can eat from one cow and we have had one hanging for 29 days,” Clarkson told The Times. “Some people are going to get oxtail, some tongue and some will get fillet steak.”

Diners reach their tables via tractor-towed trailers. The same goes for the toilets although quad bikes are offered for those that need to “move quickly.”

Clarkson’s long-running ire with meat-free eaters

Clarkson has rarely held back when discussing meat-eating, previously declaring that “normal people eat meat.”

Furthermore, in his reality-style television show, Clarkson branded vegans as “lunatics” before criticizing Oxfordshire County Council. The latter adopted a vegan-only policy, making all council events entirely plant-based. The environmentally-motivated move drew Clarkson’s criticism. Animal-free options are also now available on Oxfordshire school menus.

Meat-free diners looking to enjoy high-end food in the Cotswolds can choose from two Michelin-starred venues within easy driving distance of Clarkson’s barn.

The Ebrington Arms is 30 minutes away, serving a diverse and inclusive menu suitable for vegans and vegetarians. One hour away from Chipping Norton is The Dining Room at Whatley Manor. Highly regarded for its meat-free dishes, it caters to a variety of dietary needs.