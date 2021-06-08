Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jeremy Clarkson says ‘normal people eat meat’ despite admitting ‘heartache’ after sending his farm animals for slaughter.

The former Top Gear star has owned a farm located in the Cotswold since 2008. However, the celeb says he ‘hasn’t really been involved with it at all’ until now.

Clarkson is attempting to manage the animals and land on his own as part of a new TV series for Amazon Prime.

Jeremy Clarkson

Reports say the motor expert found the experience ‘phenomenally difficult’ and caused him ‘extraordinary heartache’.

“Nobody likes killing an animal,” he said, according to the BBC. “You can’t say ‘I enjoy killing animals’ – you’d be deranged or a sociopath.

“So, you don’t enjoy it, you’ve got to do it, it’s the business. We all like having a roast.”

“Well, these days I appreciate some people eat seeds and weeds. But, normal people eat meat, and they like a Sunday roast.

“So it has to happen, and that was my first experience of it.

“I nearly abdicated the responsibility of taking sheep to the abattoir to someone else. Then I thought ‘no, come on you’ve got to do it.'”

Top Gear host

Back in 2019, Clarkson’s Top Gear co-host James May ditched animal products for 24 hours on World Vegan Day. The presenter backed a campaign run by vegan charity Viva!

#GoVegan24 aims to highlight the environmental impact of livestock farming. It calls on participants to post a short video explaining why they are going vegan.

“I’m doing World Vegan Day, and I’m not eating any meat produce for a whole day,” May said.

“If you’re into that sort of thing, give it a go. You may be surprised.

“Things like vegan sausages, vegan bacon, vegan black pudding… I didn’t know you can get that but you can.

“They’re all there to help people make the transition from eating meat to not eating meat if that’s what you want to do.”