Jeremy Clarkson has bashed vegans once again whilst promoting his farming show, Clarkson’s Farm.

Responding to criticism from vegans, he reportedly said there are ‘lunatics in every society’.

Jeremy Clarkson

The Grand Tour presenter made the comments at a press conference, according to The Express.

It came after he was questioned about potential backlash on the show, which documents his journey to becoming a farmer.

He’s owned the Costswals farm, Diddly Squat, for over a decade but became more involved when he made a deal to turn the experience into an Amazon Prime television series.

Vegan criticism

The 61-year-old insisted he wasn’t ‘going round’ with a machine gun and the animals were killed ‘humanely’, the news outlet added.

Other comments including the difficulties of sheep farming. He reportedly added: “They don’t want to die in a nice smooth relaxing way, they want to die of something revolting.

“So they will put their head in the stock fence and try to cut it off, or they will just decide to rot from the back end.

“They literally rot! Then you have to pay someone to shoot them.

“I should do this myself but it’s just impossible as far as I can work out.”

It comes after the Top Gear host recently asserted that ‘normal people eat meat’.

‘Nobody likes killing an animal’, he added.

The presenter and journalist has come under fire before for making comments about Greta Thunberg.

He said: “Pause for a moment to consider how soundly you sleep at night, knowing that adults are building and servicing and flying Sweden’s fighter planes to keep you safe.”

Moreover, his own daughter criticized him for branding the climate activist teen a ‘spoilt brat’.