‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Stopped Being Vegan To Film Netflix Show

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has confirmed that she abandoned her veganism while filming the hit Netflix show.

The 20-year-old actor said in an interview for Peeky that she reintroduced animal products into her diet while filming in Romania.

In a video that’s now been watched over a million times, Ortega, who played titular character Wednesday Addams in the series, said: “I was vegan for a really long time.

“But I stopped being vegan when I went to Romania to shoot Wednesday actually because the food is very different there.”

She added that she wasn’t meeting her “nutrient requirements” so made the decision to start eating fish again.

“So I’m currently pescatarian,” she added.

Staying healthy on the vegan diet

While there is a common misconception that being vegan inevitably leads to deficiencies, it is possible to get all the nutrients you need on a plant-based diet.

Commenting on the video, one person wrote: “She probably accidentally got deficient in something and a doctor recommended she add fish back into her diet to fix it, that’s what usually happens. Could be done without fish.”

Others pointed out that Romanian food is traditionally meat-heavy, indicating it may have been difficult to find vegan food in the country.

Netflix Jenna Ortega reintroduced fish into her diet while filming in Romania

One person commented: “Romanian here!!! And as I know, we’re pretty much ‘gourmet’ really. Like most of our traditional dishes are prepared based on meat so, being vegan in Romania is not impossible, but still really hard to achieve.”

Wednesday dropped on Netflix on November 23, 2022. It has proved hugely successful, and became the streaming service’s third most-watched English-language show ever this week.