 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Stopped Being Vegan To Film Netflix Show
Former vegan Jenna Ortega stars in Netflix series Wednesday Jenna Ortega stars in Netflix series 'Wednesday' - Media Credit: Netflix
Celebrities Other News TV & Radio

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Stopped Being Vegan To Film Netflix Show

Ortega said she was vegan for a "really long time" before filming

By

2 Minutes Read

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has confirmed that she abandoned her veganism while filming the hit Netflix show.

The 20-year-old actor said in an interview for Peeky that she reintroduced animal products into her diet while filming in Romania. 

In a video that’s now been watched over a million times, Ortega, who played titular character Wednesday Addams in the series, said: “I was vegan for a really long time.

“But I stopped being vegan when I went to Romania to shoot Wednesday actually because the food is very different there.”

She added that she wasn’t meeting her “nutrient requirements” so made the decision to start eating fish again. 

“So I’m currently pescatarian,” she added.

Staying healthy on the vegan diet

While there is a common misconception that being vegan inevitably leads to deficiencies, it is possible to get all the nutrients you need on a plant-based diet.

Commenting on the video, one person wrote: “She probably accidentally got deficient in something and a doctor recommended she add fish back into her diet to fix it, that’s what usually happens. Could be done without fish.”

Others pointed out that Romanian food is traditionally meat-heavy, indicating it may have been difficult to find vegan food in the country. 

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
Netflix Jenna Ortega reintroduced fish into her diet while filming in Romania

One person commented: “Romanian here!!! And as I know, we’re pretty much ‘gourmet’ really. Like most of our traditional dishes are prepared based on meat so, being vegan in Romania is not impossible, but still really hard to achieve.”

Wednesday dropped on Netflix on November 23, 2022. It has proved hugely successful, and became the streaming service’s third most-watched English-language show ever this week. 

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

actor celebrities netflix tv
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Comments [0]  

Related Posts

Elon Musk's company Neuralink has been blamed for animal testing deaths Celebrities
A group of cows in an industrial farm Alternative Protein
Broadcaster and environmentalist David Attenborough Celebrities
Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo

This website is hosted Green - checked by thegreenwebfoundation.org

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x