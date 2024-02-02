Is Travis Barker Vegan? What He’s Said About The Lifestyle

Travis Barker is best known as being the drummer of US rock band Blink 182. A new generation also know him for appearing on Disney+ show The Kardashians alongside his wife Kourtney Kardashian. He has a huge social media presence, with 9 million followers on Instagram, and has publicly spoken about a wide range of issues – including animal rights. So, is Travis Barker vegan? Here’s everything you need to know about his lifestyle, and what he’s said about veganism.

Is Travis Barker vegan?

Barker previously stated that he went vegetarian aged 15, but that he’s started to eat meat while in hospital after surviving a plane crash in in 2008.

“I had to have 6,000 calories a day. Obviously, they didn’t have a vegan chef for me, so I had to eat whatever,” he previously told the Guardian. “I ended up eating a lot of beef jerky, and extra-large peanut butter smoothies, which had like 3,000 calories each.”

After he left hospital, however, he decided to go completely vegan. Since then, he has promoted vegan products and businesses and launched a vegan wellness brand. He and daughter Alabama have also fronted a campaign for PETA.

“Honestly, ever since I found this way of eating I have endless amounts of energy,” Barker told Men’s Journal in 2017. “I can go all day, and after it all I never find myself getting tired.”

Vegan business interests

Barker’s company Barker Wellness Co sells cannabinoid-infused products such as skincare and consumable “tinctures.” Launched in 2021, Barker Wellness Co markets itself as an “all-natural,” vegan, and cruelty-free wellness company.

Barker is an investor in Crossroads Kitchen, a vegan restaurant with locations in Las Vegas and two in California. Like Barker, head chef Tal Ronnen went vegetarian as a teenager. In a 2023 interview with Barker and Ronnen in Cultured Magazine, Barker said he “never liked the taste or texture of meat and used to put it in my pockets to hide it at the dinner table as a kid. I also love animals and don’t believe in killing them in order to eat.”

Barker designed a hoodie for Crossroads with tattoo artist Tim Hendricks. When asked in Cultured Magazine if veganism can be edgy, he said: “A vegan diet has always been rooted in punk rock/hard core music since I was a kid, and has always been cool.”

Barker collaborated with another vegan restaurant, Monty’s Good Burger, in 2022. He helped design merchandise including t-shirts, a hoodie, and a cap featuring a “Travis & the Barkers” graphic with dog characters Monty, Max, and Charlie. Proceeds of the collaboration go to animal charity Happy Paw, which is supporting animal shelters in Ukraine with urgent supplies and financial assistance.

Monty’s Good Burger also sells “Travis’s Oat Matcha Latte Shake,” a milkshake Barker “dedicated” to his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

Promoting vegan products

Barker has a partnership with vegan cheese company Violife. He promotes its cheeses on his Instagram, making food like quesadillas using Violife’s Mexican Style Shreds and Sour Cream.

In 2022, vegan chicken brand Daring Company enlisted Barker and Kardashian to advertise its products. They did a photoshoot of them eating the plant-based chicken and drinking champagne.

“Daring is awesome because it’s super clean and has all-natural ingredients,” Barker said. “When I went fully vegan 15 years ago, the options were basically straight vegetables, so I’m excited to see more plant-based choices on menus. That’s why I invested in Crossroads Kitchen and Monty’s and why this partnership with Daring felt so right for Kourt and Me.”

Does Travis Barker wear leather?

Veganism is a lifestyle, not a diet, and followers abstain from all animal products in every aspect of their lives. Barker is known for his leather outfits, including jackets and Doc Marten boots, but he has stated that these are animal-free.

“I’m always on the hunt for vegan leather, I love vegan leather,” he previously told People. “I don’t ever want to confuse anyone—when you see me wearing leather, I promise you, it’s vegan every time. I’m very, very adamant about it—like actually strict about it.”

Plant-based family

Barker’s daughter Alabama is a vegetarian, and his wife is mostly plant-based. In 2023, Kardashian organized a vegan Thanksgiving dinner for Barker’s 48th birthday.

She shared photos of the extensive spread to her 224 million Instagram followers. The menu included vegan mac and cheese and seitan turkey.

Barker often discusses veganism when he appears on The Kardashians.

