Gordon Ramsay Says He ‘Absolutely’ Loves Vegan Food

The chef said he "absolutely" loves vegan food

Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay used to be a vocal critic of vegan food - Media Credit: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo

Chef Gordon Ramsay has talked about his love of vegan food in a conversation with plant-based content creator Alfie Steiner, known as “alfiecooks” on social media.

Steiner visited Ramsay at Ramsay’s new Lucky Cat restaurant in East London to chat about the venue’s plant-based options. Steiner recorded their meeting for Instagram. “Did you know that Gordon Ramsay actually loves vegan food?” Steiner said. Ramsay replied: “I absolutely do.”

Lucky Cat, said Ramsay, has three plant-based “staples.” They are vegetable maki rolls, tom kha noodles, and miso glazed gochujang aubergine. Tom kha noodles traditionally contain chicken and fish sauce. But Ramsay said of Lucky Cat’s version: “It doesn’t warrant a protein, a chicken, it doesn’t need beef in there, it’s stand alone good.”

Ramsay embraces vegan food

Alfie Steiner
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Alfie Steiner is hugely popular on social media for his plant-based recipes

While Ramsay told Steiner he was not planning to go fully vegan, he has lately become an unlikely champion for plant-based eating.

On an episode of Masterchef in 2022, Ramsay said, “After all these years, I can finally admit, that I actually love vegan food.” He had previously been known to be disparaging of dishes that didn’t feature animal products. That same year he also did a TikTok “vegan challenge” for his BBC show Future Food Stars.

In January this year, he starred in an ad for dairy-free butter brand Flora. He said he was “blown away” by Flora’s spreads. “It gives me the creaminess and rich taste I get from butter, while being more sustainable. I would encourage home cooks to make the switch, try it for themselves, and see what they can create!”

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

