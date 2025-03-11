Gordon Ramsay Says He ‘Absolutely’ Loves Vegan Food

Chef Gordon Ramsay has talked about his love of vegan food in a conversation with plant-based content creator Alfie Steiner, known as “alfiecooks” on social media.

Steiner visited Ramsay at Ramsay’s new Lucky Cat restaurant in East London to chat about the venue’s plant-based options. Steiner recorded their meeting for Instagram. “Did you know that Gordon Ramsay actually loves vegan food?” Steiner said. Ramsay replied: “I absolutely do.”

Read more: Vegan ‘Anora’ Star Mikey Madison Wins ‘Best Actress’ Oscar

Lucky Cat, said Ramsay, has three plant-based “staples.” They are vegetable maki rolls, tom kha noodles, and miso glazed gochujang aubergine. Tom kha noodles traditionally contain chicken and fish sauce. But Ramsay said of Lucky Cat’s version: “It doesn’t warrant a protein, a chicken, it doesn’t need beef in there, it’s stand alone good.”

Ramsay embraces vegan food

PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Alfie Steiner is hugely popular on social media for his plant-based recipes

While Ramsay told Steiner he was not planning to go fully vegan, he has lately become an unlikely champion for plant-based eating.

On an episode of Masterchef in 2022, Ramsay said, “After all these years, I can finally admit, that I actually love vegan food.” He had previously been known to be disparaging of dishes that didn’t feature animal products. That same year he also did a TikTok “vegan challenge” for his BBC show Future Food Stars.

In January this year, he starred in an ad for dairy-free butter brand Flora. He said he was “blown away” by Flora’s spreads. “It gives me the creaminess and rich taste I get from butter, while being more sustainable. I would encourage home cooks to make the switch, try it for themselves, and see what they can create!”

Read more: Pamela Anderson Launching Pickle Brand Named ‘Pamela’s Pickles’