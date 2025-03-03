X
Celebrities Culture Events

Vegan ‘Anora’ Star Mikey Madison Wins ‘Best Actress’ Oscar

Mikey Madison is a vegan and animal advocate

By

3 Minutes Read

Vegan actor and oscar-winning Anora star Mikey Madison on the Oscars red carpet Mikey Madison took home the Oscar for "Best Actress" - Media Credit: Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo

Vegan and animal advocate Mikey Madison won the “Best Actress” Oscar at last night’s Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Madison took home the award for her titular role in the 2024 film Anora, where she portrayed a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch. The film scooped up five Oscars in total, including “Best Picture.”

Describing her win as “very surreal” in her acceptance speech, Madison said she wanted to “recognize and honor the sex worker community” and that she will “continue to support and be an ally.” Madison was up against fellow plant-based stars Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) and Demi Moore (The Substance), as well as Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez) and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

Mikey Madison’s Veganism

A still from Anora
LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo Mikey Madison starred alongside Mark Eydelshteyn in ‘Anora’

Madison has said that she’s vegan, but she hasn’t spoken much publicly about her diet, lifestyle, and animal advocacy. Animal rights group PETA confirmed after her win that she “wants to help rescue ponies [and] has an adopted dog named Jam.”

According to PETA, Madison previously stated that her dog was adopted rather than bought. “My dog was born on my birthday… I didn’t even know because he was a rescue,” she was quoted as saying.

When previously asked by Hollywood Authentic what roles she would like to play in the future, Madison replied: “I just want to make enough money to have a ranch for my mini pony rescue. That’s really just what I want enough money to have.”

Last year, Madison revealed her favorite “sweet treat” is vegan chocolate chip cookies topped with flaky salt. She previously shared her recipe on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining that she replaced butter and eggs with plant-based substitutes after going vegan. She also uses dark chocolate chips.

Read more: ‘The White Lotus’ Creator Urges Thai Government To End Monkey Exploitation

“This is my favorite recipe,” she told Barrymore. “I’ve refined it a little bit over the years because I’m vegan and a little older, so I like dark chocolate.”

She then added that her “secret” is using half unbleached flour and half almond flour. “I think that it makes it chewy and soft and airy. I think it’s really good,” she said.

Read more: Lady Gaga Says Plant-Based Wings Are ‘Very Good’ On Hot Ones

Tagged

awards

celebrities

events

oscars

usa

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active