Vegan ‘Anora’ Star Mikey Madison Wins ‘Best Actress’ Oscar

Vegan and animal advocate Mikey Madison won the “Best Actress” Oscar at last night’s Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Madison took home the award for her titular role in the 2024 film Anora, where she portrayed a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch. The film scooped up five Oscars in total, including “Best Picture.”

Describing her win as “very surreal” in her acceptance speech, Madison said she wanted to “recognize and honor the sex worker community” and that she will “continue to support and be an ally.” Madison was up against fellow plant-based stars Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) and Demi Moore (The Substance), as well as Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez) and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

Mikey Madison’s Veganism

LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo Mikey Madison starred alongside Mark Eydelshteyn in ‘Anora’

Madison has said that she’s vegan, but she hasn’t spoken much publicly about her diet, lifestyle, and animal advocacy. Animal rights group PETA confirmed after her win that she “wants to help rescue ponies [and] has an adopted dog named Jam.”

According to PETA, Madison previously stated that her dog was adopted rather than bought. “My dog was born on my birthday… I didn’t even know because he was a rescue,” she was quoted as saying.

When previously asked by Hollywood Authentic what roles she would like to play in the future, Madison replied: “I just want to make enough money to have a ranch for my mini pony rescue. That’s really just what I want enough money to have.”

Last year, Madison revealed her favorite “sweet treat” is vegan chocolate chip cookies topped with flaky salt. She previously shared her recipe on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining that she replaced butter and eggs with plant-based substitutes after going vegan. She also uses dark chocolate chips.

“This is my favorite recipe,” she told Barrymore. “I’ve refined it a little bit over the years because I’m vegan and a little older, so I like dark chocolate.”

She then added that her “secret” is using half unbleached flour and half almond flour. “I think that it makes it chewy and soft and airy. I think it’s really good,” she said.

