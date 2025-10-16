Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Go-To Vegan Meals And Cutting Back On Protein Shakes

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently spoke about some of his favorite vegan meals and cutting back on protein shakes.

The actor, former Governor of California, and bodybuilder explained that he has never been strict about being vegan, but prioritizes nutritious meals like oatmeal, vegetable soup, and cucumber salad served with pumpkin seed oil on his roughly 70 percent plant-based diet.

Speaking to Business Insider, Schwarzenegger highlighted the role of moderation in his current diet and his workout routine. At 78 years old, he still exercises most days, but for an hour and a half instead of the five-hour bodybuilding sessions that made him Mr Universe five times and Mr Olympia seven.

“I used to drink, for instance, protein drinks, but I don’t do that that much,” Schwarzenegger said. “I just think that I eat really well and I stay healthy this way.”

For breakfast, he now has oatmeal or yogurt with berries and granola, though he previously told Business Insider that he sometimes eats a brunch-style meal later in the day. For dinner, he emphasizes light and nutrient-dense dishes like vegetable soups and cucumber salads, drizzled with Austrian pumpkin seed oil.

Schwarzenegger first cut back on meat and animal products to protect his heart, but he said that he still indulges himself “every so often,” and eats whatever he likes while traveling. While on vacation away from his usual meal plan, he said that he tries to compensate by going to the gym “a little longer” or spending more time on his bicycle.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, plant-based diets, and heart health

Adobe Stock Emphasizing plant proteins instead of meat and dairy can promote heart health

Schwarzenegger is the Chief Movement Officer at medical technology company Zimmer Biomet, and is currently promoting the “You’ll Be Back” campaign about targeting joint pain. He noted to Business Insider that he has had to “work around injuries” himself after 60 years of exercising, and that maintaining a heart-healthy diet is a key part of that.

Studies suggest that eating healthy plant-based foods can reduce the overall risk of death from cardiometabolic disorders, and that emphasizing plant proteins instead of animal ones can support heart health. As previously noted by Schwarzenegger, eating more vegan food can also reduce cholesterol, which in turn lowers the risk of developing heart disease.

