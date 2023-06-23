 Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Vegan? Here’s What We Know
Celebrities Other News

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Vegan? Here’s What We Know

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently opened up about his love of plant-based foods - here’s what he’s said about his diet

By

3 Minutes Read

Mostly plant-based celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Schwarzenegger has endorsed the benefits of meat-free foods - Media Credit: Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently hit headlines after claiming to eat a mostly vegan diet. The actor, politician, and former bodybuilder is known for his muscles, meaning many people may be wondering what his preferred protein sources are. 

The Terminator star, 75, was the 38th governor of California between 2003 and 2011, and he has regularly been included in Time’s lists of the most influential people in the world. He reportedly weighs 250 pounds and eats 250 grams of protein a day. He’s known for promoting the benefits of animal-free foods, and has cited veggie burgers, oatmeal, and salad as some of his favorite things to eat. 

But just how plant-based is his diet? Here’s everything you need to know. 

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Vegan? 

Mostly plant-based celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger
Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Schwarzenegger is known for his muscly physique

In a recent interview, Schwarzenegger claimed to eat an “80 percent vegan diet” (it’s worth noting that it isn’t possible to be 80 percent vegan, as veganism is an all-encompassing lifestyle that strives to avoid contributing to animal suffering).

It’s thought that he’s eaten mostly plant-based food for around five years. Speaking on Arnold’s Pump Club podcast, he confirmed that his protein “staples” are non-vegan foods. He added, however, that he consumes “more and more veggie burgers with lentils and beans.”

He said that he sometimes has a plant-based burger for lunch, and that he has a “light meal” like a soup for dinner. Schwarzenegger also consumes pea protein powder from Ladder, a sports nutrition company he founded with LeBron James.

What has Schwarzenegger said his diet?

Schwarzenegger previously opened up about the effect a plant-based diet had on his cholesterol levels.

He said it made him feel “healthier and younger overall,” and that it reduced his levels of LDL cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is sometimes called “bad” cholesterol, and high levels can increase risk of heart disease and stroke. Animal-based foods including red meat (like beef or pork), processed meats (like hotdogs or bacon), as well as some dairy products, are linked to higher levels of LDL cholesterol. 

“My bad cholesterol number is so low that my doctor thought I might be a different person,” Schwarzenegger wrote in his newsletter last year. 

Schwarzenegger’s approval of plant-based diets may have stirred on his decision to be an executive producer on vegan film The Game Changers. The 2018 documentary (which is now getting a sequel) looked at the benefits of animal-free diets, with particular focus on male health and athletes. Jackie Chan and James Cameron were also listed as executive producers. 

More like this:

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Vegan? Here’s What We Know

Are The Kardashians Vegan Or Plant-Based? Here’s What They Say About Their Diets

Is Kevin Hart Vegan? Here’s What He’s Said About Plant-Based Eating

Tagged

arnold schwarzenegger

celebrities

health

plant based diet

usa
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Cows eating hay on a farm
Environment
Study Finds 93 Percent Of Climate News Fails To Mention Animal Agriculture

5 minutes to read

A plate of cultured chicken made by cultivated food brand GOOD Meat, division of Eat Just
Business
Cultured Meat To Be Served At US Restaurants Following Historic Sign-Off

4 minutes to read

A vegan meat burger featuring plant-based beef by Meatless Farm
Business
‘We’re Only Just Getting Started’: VFC Set To Save Meatless Farm Amid Bankruptcy Fears

3 minutes to read

A selection of vegan Meatless Farm products in a UK supermarket
Alternative Protein
‘Nobody Expected This’: Beloved Vegan Meat Brand Prepares For Bankruptcy

5 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active