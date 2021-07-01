Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ariana Grande has announced the release of her new vegan perfume. The name of the cruelty-free fragrance is God Is A Woman, after her 2018 song of the same name.

Most (91 percent) of the fragrance is naturally derived. It’s made with clean, plant-based ingredients and is not tested on animals.

Is perfume vegan?

Whilst vegan beauty products are becoming more popular, not all perfumes are vegan.

Some fragrance producers use kasturi – sourced from a gland between a deer’s back and rectum. Also used is castoreum from the castor sacs of beavers, and musk, obtained from male musk deers.

Some perfume producers use civet, from the African mammal of the same name. Moreover, animal testing is common in perfume production.

Grande’s new perfume is made with plant-based ingredients

Is Ariana Grande vegan?

In 2013, Grande wrote on Twitter that she had gone vegan. Since then she has adopted around 10 rescue dogs and a pig, named Piggy Smallz, who Grande says is an emotional support animal.

In November, Grande opened an animal rescue center in Los Angeles. The non-profit, called Orange Twins Rescue, rescues and rehabilitates dogs, cats, and pigs.

“Senior animals, strays, neglected, abused, or special needs, we do not discriminate and are proud of our fast-acting, effective, and loving work,” the website reads.

Grande received criticism in 2019 after promoting a non-vegan Starbucks drink. She shared a photo online of the coffee chain’s Cloud Macchiato, writing ‘Try the soy version’. However, Starbucks later confirmed that even with dairy-free milk, the beverage is not vegan. The ‘cloud powder’ contains eggs and the caramel sauce contains milk.

Ariana Grande’s new vegan perfume will be available in stores on August 1, and on Ulta Beauty from July 29.