Sustainable Seaweed Packaging Company To Scale Up Production

Swiss company B’ZEOS, with pioneering seaweed-based packaging, has secured funding from Faber and ICIG Ventures. B’ZEOS’ mission statement is “the future of sustainable packaging is seaweed,” and this funding success marks a significant moment in its goal to revolutionize the packaging industry, which is largely populated with plastic.

After a previously successful round of funding, B’ZEOS is now up to over €5 million (USD $5.2 million) of money raised.

“We’ve developed a truly sustainable seaweed-based packaging solution,” said Guy Maurice, Founder & SeaEO of B’ZEOS, in a statement. “Our focus extends beyond eco-friendliness; we’re providing a scalable, industry-ready alternative for global packaging manufacturers.”

B’ZEOS hopes the collaboration with Faber and ICIG will result in accelerated product development, faster response to industry needs, and smooth commercial production for corporate partners. Faber has also shown an interest in advancing ocean-based, sustainable technology.

Seaweed power

Adobe Stock Seaweed packaging is a far more sustainable alternative to plastic

The seaweed-based packaging B’ZEOS creates is home-compostable and eco-friendly, but its innovation also makes it able to integrate with existing production lines. Other advantages of seaweed include low land and freshwater usage, no microplastics released, and the fact it can grow rapidly. B’ZEOS has already collaborated with the likes of Nestlé to demonstrate its effectiveness.

“With the rising demand for sustainable packaging, we’re thrilled to partner with B’ZEOS and support their mission to transform the industry at scale,” said Rita Sousa, Partner at Faber. “This investment aligns with our commitment to backing ocean-based innovations that drive environmental change and reshape industries for a sustainable future.”

