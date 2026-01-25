Vegan Shrimp Comes To US Foodservice As Climate Crisis Impacts Seafood Industry

Bayou Best Foods has expanded access to its vegan shrimp nationwide.

The plant-based seafood company is now supplying its vegan shrimp to three of the largest US foodservice distributors: Performance Food Group, US Foods, and Sysco.

This reach expansion means that Bayou’s vegan shrimp is more accessible to restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, and every other part of the foodservice industry.

“Nationwide availability was a major milestone for Bayou Best Foods,” Kelli Wilson, CEO of Bayou Best Foods, told Protein Production Technology International. “By partnering with the distributors chefs already rely on, we’re making it easier than ever to offer plant-based shrimp that cooks, tastes, and satisfies just like ocean shrimp.”

The move comes as the climate crisis places additional pressure on traditional animal products, including the traditional seafood industry. Alternative proteins such as Bayou’s vegan shrimp represent both sustainability and stability.

On its website, Bayou Best Foods notes that seafood demand has surged by 122 percent over the last 20 years, while overfishing, contamination, and supply chain issues have undermined wild stocks and consistent pricing.

Furthermore, up to 73 percent of consumers are seeking sustainable alternatives to seafood that meet their needs more effectively, according to the company.

Vegan seafood, diet, and sustainability

Bayou Best Foods Bayou Best Foods says its vegan shrimp has been through “rigorous” taste and texture testing

Bayou Best Foods created its vegan shrimp alongside “acclaimed chefs” and seafood experts as a direct replacement for traditional seafood.

Following “rigorous” taste and texture testing, people can expect to bake, fry, or steam the pea protein-based alternative, just like the real thing. In addition to being vegan, Bayou’s shrimp is also free from the top nine allergens.

Earlier this year, a report found that Japan’s ongoing vegan tuna boom is being driven by urban flexitarians, primarily in response to changing dietary ethics and concerns about the environment, seafood prices, and food system security.

Globally, the seafood industry could hit USD $1.3 billion by 2031. In the last year alone, Juicy Marbles and Revo Foods collaboratively produced and launched whole cuts of vegan cod and of vegan salmon. Separately, Revo Foods also relaunched its popular but divisive vegan octopus tentacle in response to “overwhelming demand.”

