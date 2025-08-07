Juicy Marbles & Friends Launches Whole-Cut Plant-Based Salmon

Juicy Marbles and Revo Foods have launched a new whole-cut, plant-based salmon fillet.

“Kinda Salmon” is the second product from the Juicy Marbles & Friends line, a co-branded range launching throughout 2025, following the successful launch of “Kinda Cod” in July.

Read more: Juicy Marbles & Friends Launches Plant-Based Cod Filet

The new plant-based salmon comes as a 110g unbreaded filet seasoned with pink pepper and lemon. Juicy Marbles described the fungi-based alternative protein as tender with a “firm bite”, much like traditional salmon. It features 13g of protein per fillet, 18 percent of the recommended daily volume of fiber, and is a good source of Omega-3, B12, B6, and folate.

“Kinda Salmon fits right into our brand ethos,” said Juicy Marbles co-founder Luka Sinček. “When it comes to plant-proteins, our goal is to give you the closest thing to a wholesome, raw ingredient as we can. The kind of versatile canvas chefs and home cooks actually want to work with. Clearly, there’s demand for plant-based fish products that feel like real ingredients, rather than pre-packaged meals.”

The Juicy Marbles & Friends line is currently exclusively seafood, and both Kinda Salmon and Kinda Cod were produced in collaboration with Revo Foods. Last month, the brands sold out of 1,000 units of the vegan cod in just over an hour, which they said showed that “there is still plenty of unmet demand” in the plant-based space.

Read more: Revo Foods Just Introduced The ‘First-Ever’ Vegan Black Cod Alternative

Growing demand for plant-based seafood

Juicy Marbles & Friends Juicy Marbles said that the new plant-based salmon fillet is tender but firm

Grand View Research has predicted that the plant-based seafood market will grow from around USD $600 million in 2024 to more than $972 million by 2030.

“I believe this collaborative mindset is key to bringing the whole field forward,” said Revo Foods CEO Robin Simsa. “It’s easy to forget we’re still in the early days of this industry; it’s still relatively niche. So this type of collaboration between companies will be crucial as we continue working toward becoming a staple in everyday kitchens.”

Last month, Revo Foods relaunched its vegan octopus product permanently in response to “overwhelming demand. In April, the brand introduced the “first-ever” vegan black cod, combining mycroprotein with 3D extrusion technology for a hyper-realistic texture.

Kinda Salmon by Juicy Marbles & Friends is exclusively available from the Juicy Marbles US web shop, and European customers can purchase it from Revo Foods’ retail partners.

Read more: Revo Foods Relaunches Vegan Octopus Permanently Due To ‘Overwhelming Demand’