X
Environment Headlines Other News Science

Cutting-Edge Plant-Based Plastic Bag Dissolves In Seawater Leaving No Microplastics

Plastic pollution is a growing problem, and plastic-free alternatives represent one part of the solution

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a bag floating in the ocean. A team of researchers has created a strong, flexible, plastic-free bag that dissolves safely in sea water Researchers described the bag as "closed loop recyclable" - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A team of researchers has demonstrated a cutting-edge plant-based plastic bag that can dissolve in water without producing microplastics.

The “plastic” bag is made with cellulose, which is the most abundant organic polymer on the planet. It safely dissolves in seawater after just a few hours. The researchers also described the material as “closed loop recyclable,” because the dissolved fragments can be gathered and recombined to create a new bag.

Read more: The Netherlands Has Banned Fireworks To Protect People, Animals, And The Environment

The research team described the search for plastic alternatives made from renewable biomass as a “promising” potential solution to the problem of petroleum-based plastic and pollution. They created a tough and brittle “cellulose-based supramolecular plastic” (CMCSP) that can be modified with choline chloride to be tough and flexible or soft and elastic, making it ideal for something like a plastic shopping bag. 

“We demonstrated that plasticized CMCSPChCl could be processed into a flexible plastic bag, which was mechanically tough but perfectly dissociable in seawater and closed-loop recyclable with electrolytes. Hence, CMCSPChCl never generates microplastics,” wrote the researchers.

They published a study cataloguing their work in ACS publications towards the end of last year titled “Supramolecular Ionic Polymerization: Cellulose-Based Supramolecular Plastics with Broadly Tunable Mechanical Properties.”

The team was led by Takuzo Aida of Japan’s RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science (CEMS), which focuses on green energy and “emergent materials” and aims to help build a sustainable society coexisting “in harmony with the environment.”

Read more: Cambridge University Scrapped Plant-Based Menu Based On The Wrong Data

Microplastics, pollution, and human health

Photo shows a stretch of coastline where the beach is covered in washed-up plastic waste
Adobe Stock Microplastics can be found in the air, water, and earth, as well as inside human bodies

Plastic pollution negatively impacts every single part of the planet’s vital ecosystems, and is expected to increase significantly over the next quarter-century. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, approximately 20 million tons of plastic litter already end up in the environment each year, including microplastics.

Microplastics are extremely small pieces of plastic that come from the breakdown of plastic waste, microbeads, and other products. Microplastics are now ubiquitous and have been found in the air, water, earth, and in animal and human bodies.

The researchers published their work within weeks of a separate study that found plastic particles from water bottles can kill pancreatic cells and increase diabetes risk. Some scientists claim that the average person eats roughly the equivalent of a credit card per week, increasing the risk of a range of negative health outcomes.

Read more: Plastic-Eating Fungi Could Help Tackle Plastic Pollution

Tagged

environment

news

plastic

pollution

science

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active