X
Alternative Protein Food Other News

V-Label International Launches New ‘C-Label’ For Cultivated Meat

Products branded with the new C-Label must adhere to strict standards

By

2 Minutes Read

A packet of cultivated meat carrying the new "C-label" The C-Label will certify cultivated meat - Media Credit: C-Label

V-Label has just launched a new ‘C-Label’ for cultivated meat.

The Swiss organization is best known for its internationally recognized V-Label leaf logo, which it uses to certify vegan and vegetarian products. By creating a new C-Label, V-Label aims to help enhance customers’ “trust and acceptance” of cultivated meat.

Cultivated meat – also known as lab-grown or cell-based meat – is an alternative protein created using real animal cells in a laboratory setting. It is not suitable for vegans, but it is slaughter-free and consumes far fewer resources than traditional animal agriculture.

“We envision that, in the near future, consumers will have the option to choose between meat produced from animals and cultivated meat which is more humane and better for the environment,” said V-Label co-director Martin Ranninger in a statement.

Key features of the new C-Label include: that products do not require “animal-based media” in their production process; that all “interventions and procedures” must be necessary, painless, and stress-free; that no animals are killed for or during production; that products are free from antibiotics, pathogens, plastics, and heavy metals; and that entirely animal-free technologies are promoted wherever possible throughout the production process.

Read more: Cultivated Meat Is Now Available In Hong Kong

Cultivated meat offers ‘huge potential’ to tackle animal agriculture

Photo shows a blue-gloved hand holding up a Petri Dish of cultivated meat
Adobe Stock Producing alternative proteins in a lab avoids the need for traditional animal agriculture

Cellular agriculture is a burgeoning sector of food production, though not without some controversy. Several companies have announced technological breakthroughs over the last year, but the list of places where cultivated meat is actually available remains short.

Cultivated protein for companion animals like cats and dogs was approved in the UK in 2024, allowing British start-up Meatly to sell its chicken to “pet” food manufacturers. Meatly’s cultivated chicken will also be the world’s first product to feature the new C-Label.

“Cultivated meat offers a huge potential to eliminate inhumane farming practices and greatly lower the negative impact of farming livestock on our environment,” said V-Label founder Renato Pichler. “Our certification for cell-based meat is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in sustainable food production.”

Read more: Company Creates Scaleable And Cost-Effective Cultivated Eel

Tagged

alternative protein

cultivated meat

food

label

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active