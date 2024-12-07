X
Alternative Protein Business Other News

Cultivated Meat Is Now Available In Hong Kong

Cultivated meat is officially available in Hong Kong

By

3 Minutes Read

A brightly-lit Hong Kong street at night Hong Kong has now joined Singapore and the US in selling cultivated meat - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Hong Kong has stepped forward as the first region in China to embrace the revolutionary food technology of cultivated meat. Vow, an Australian food-tech startup, has brought its cultivated Japanese quail products to the Hong Kong market.

Read more: ‘World First’ Cat Food Made With Cultivated Chicken Is Here

Vow’s flagship cultivated meat item, the Forged Parfait, has already found success in Singapore. The Parfait is a pâté made from cultivated meat (also known as cultured meat) to create a slaughter-free quail meat. Vow has now brought the product to The Aubrey at Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong. Vow’s cultured meat take on foie-gras, Forged Gras, is also available in both Singapore and Hong Kong. The Gras is “A richly satisfying ‘fatty liver’ experience”, according to Vow. 

Cultured meat awaits the broader Chinese market

Cultivated "forged gras," a cultivated take on foie gras, which is now available in Hong Kong
Vow “Forged gras” is a cultivated take on foie gras

Vow’s breakthrough with regulatory approval from the Singapore Food Agency appears to have then opened the door to also getting the nod from Hong Kong, which has strict standards upheld by the Hong Kong Food and Environmental Hygiene Department. Vow CEO George Peppou said being able to sell in Singapore was an “important proof point.”

While cultivated meat has not yet been approved for China as a whole, there are positive signs that this is a question of when rather than if. The Chinese government has established a scientific innovation center focused on cultivated meat, showing that there is a keen interest and that the progress of this food technology is being monitored carefully.

Read more: New Partnership Brings Cultivated Fish To South Korea

The organization GFI APAC is undergoing work to enable collaboration between Singaporean and Chinese food scientists. The cultured quail reaching Hong Kong represents a breakthrough in the group’s goal to speed up the development of cultured meat technology in line with regulatory law.

What is cultured/cultivated meat?

Cultivated/cultured meat, is a form of protein created by scientists who cultivate animal cells in a laboratory. It is a process that circumvents the cruel and ecologically destructive methods seen in slaughterhouses and the traditional animal agriculture industry and has the potential to save the lives of trillions of farmed animals. Cultured meat replicates the taste and texture of real meat, and also addresses both environmental issues around food and global food security.

Read more: What Is Cultured Meat? Here’s What You Need To Know

Tagged

china

cultivated meat

cultured meat

hong kong

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Adam Protz

Adam is a freelance writer, journalist and musician. A long-term vegan, he is passionate about the positive impact a plant-based diet can have on the environment, human health, and animal rights.

More by Adam Protz

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active