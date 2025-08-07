X
Better Nature Raises £1.1 Million To Accelerate International Tempeh Sales

CEO Elin Roberts said that Q2 2025 was Better Nature's "best-ever" quarter

Photo shows the Better Nature co-founders wearing matching t-shirts bearing the brand's name and logo Better Nature has secured nearly 40 percent of the UK tempeh market - Media Credit: Sigourney Whitesel Studio / Better Nature

Tempeh brand Better Nature has raised £1.1 million to help support international growth.

The funding was raised mostly by angel investors, with 70 percent of the total amount coming from existing investors. Better Nature noted that the fundraising round reaffirmed “strong confidence” from investors in the British company’s mission and trajectory.

The additional £1.1 million will enable Better Nature to “supercharge” its international sales and marketing initiatives, both within the UK and beyond. The brand’s mission is to tap into the £3.2 billion chicken market. It encourages consumers to swap poultry for tempeh, a healthier, more sustainable, and animal-friendly variety of protein.

“Our latest fundraising round is a brilliant boost for the business at a point when the tempeh category is rapidly gaining momentum and we are seeing strong brand growth,” said co-CEO Elin Roberts. “With the new funding, we will continue to drive mainstream brand growth, going beyond the plant-based aisle to tap into the growing market for natural, gut-friendly proteins.”

Roberts added that the brand is already “making waves” internationally, with a 330 percent increase in revenue from German sales in Q2 2025. Better Nature has also expanded into Austria and is preparing to launch in two additional international markets later this year.

Added protein and increased tempeh sales

Photo shows a bowl of cooked Better Nature tempeh alongside vegetables and product packaging while someone's hand holds a fork off to the side
Sigourney Whitesel Studio / Better Nature Better Nature tempeh contains a similar amount of protein to 1.3 chicken breasts

In March, Better Nature introduced a new-and-improved tempeh recipe with added protein. At 44g of protein per pack, the tempeh matches six eggs or 1.3 chicken breasts. In June, the brand extended its “supercharged” protein range to include Mediterranean and Smoky flavored blocks alongside unseasoned Organic.

Roberts noted that Better Nature experienced its “best-ever” quarter in Q2 2025, with 128 percent year-on-year sales growth. Better Nature currently has 38.1 percent of the UK’s market share and has become Britain’s best-selling tempeh brand by volume. Its products are available nationwide from Tesco, Asda, Ocado, Amazon UK, and Whole Foods Market, and from REWE in Europe.

