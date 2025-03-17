UK’s ‘Fastest-Growing’ Meat-Free Brand Tiba Tempeh Secures £1.1 Million In Funding

Tiba Tempeh has raised £1.1 million (USD $1.4 million) in funding as it continues its rapid expansion in the UK’s chilled meat-free category.

The funding will support Tiba Tempeh’s marketing, sales, and product development, with new products expected to launch in 2025. The investment round was led by Maven Capital Partners through the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II, supported by the British Business Bank. Venture capital firm Perfect Redd, the investment arm of food manufacturer Samworth Brothers, also contributed follow-on funding.

“We’re incredibly proud to be the fastest-growing brand in the UK’s chilled meat-free category,” said co-founder Ross Longton in a statement. “The investment will help us accelerate our growth and support our mission to create a healthier world by inspiring people to enjoy more delicious, naturally healthy, and sustainable plant-based food.”

Demand for less processed meat alternatives drives growth

Tiba Tempeh Tiba Tempeh sells a range of marinated easy-to-cook tempeh products

Tiba Timpeh was founded in 2019 by Alexandra and Ross Longton. It offers a range of tempeh products in UK supermarkets, including Original Block and marinated tempeh pieces. The company has expanded its retail presence in the UK, securing listings at Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Ocado. It has also entered the European market, launching in France and Spain with listings in Carrefour and other major retailers.

According to data from NIQ, Tiba Tempeh has seen a 736 percent increase in retail sales value over the past year, contributing £1.2 million in sales value despite a general decline in the overall meat-free category.

In recent years, consumers have been moving away from meat alternatives regarded as “ultra-processed,” a label often associated with vegan sausages, mince,burgers, and other meat analogues. While experts have pointed out that such products don’t necessarily deserve the negative reputation they have, consumers are increasingly seeking less processed animal-free proteins in their place.

Tempeh, a fermented soy product, is generally regarded as a minimally processed food. It has its roots in Indonesia, but has recently surged in popularity in the UK and Europe. Tiba Tempeh is somewhat unique in offering accessible tempeh products to consumers who have previously been unfamiliar with the food.

“Tiba Tempeh is an exciting brand, in a market where there is increasing demand for more natural and healthier meat-free alternatives, with a focus on higher nutritional and protein content, which Tiba Tempeh products provide,” said Rebecca MacDermid, investment manager at Maven, in a statement.

