X
Alternative Protein Food Lifestyle

Better Nature Expands ‘Supercharged Protein’ Range With Mediterranean Tempeh

The newest Better Nature tempeh block contains as much protein as six eggs

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo showss someone reaching for a pack of the new mediterranean tempeh from Better Nature Better Nature's "supercharged protein" range now includes three tempeh products - Media Credit: Better Nature

Better Nature has launched a new Mediterranean Tempeh product.

The UK brand’s latest seasoned tempeh block joins its “supercharged protein” range alongside Smoky Tempeh and New & Improved Organic Tempeh. Better Nature’s Mediterranean Tempeh features fiber, prebiotics, and 43g of protein per 180g pack. The Mediterranean seasoning includes tomato, smoked paprika, cumin, pepper, garlic, roasted onion, and other herbs and flavorings.

According to Better Nature, it is targeting meat-eaters “looking for healthy protein swaps” with its supercharged range. The company has noted that a pack of its new recipe tempeh contains the same amount of protein as approximately 1 ⅓ chicken breasts or six chicken eggs.

“What people want is more than just protein – they want healthy & nutritious foods they are happy to eat every day,” said Better Nature co-CEO and co-founder Elin Roberts. “It’s a brilliant protein boost for summer salads and pasta and it can be flavoured and cooked just like chicken; no need to learn new cooking skills!”

Better Nature’s Mediterranean Tempeh is available from Ocado for £3 per 220g pack. Mediterranean “pieces” are available at Tesco for £2.70 per 180g pack.

Read more: Better Nature Launches Tempeh With Comparable Protein To Chicken

‘Gut-friendly protein is hot right now’

Image shows a pack of Better Nature's new mediterranean tempeh block against a blue background surrounded by digital depictions of vegetables
Better Nature Better Nature will focus primarily on its flexitarian customers moving forward

In January, Better Nature announced that it would adapt its marketing to focus on a “broader audience” of flexitarians and meat-eaters looking for new, nutritious foods. As of 2023, early 60 percent of UK consumers have attempted some kind of meat-reduction diet.

As reported by AHDB, ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are one of the top nutritional concerns for UK shoppers, and 72 percent feel that foods have too many ingredients. While current dialogue around UPFs – and ingredients lists – does not accurately reflect nutritional value, foods that emphasize whole ingredients and nutrient-density can support health.

“Gut-friendly protein is hot right now, fuelled by social media and the shift away from UPFs,” added Roberts. “With consumers prioritising protein as part of a healthier lifestyle, we’re starting to see a shift away from so-so proteins like chicken (that offer nothing but protein) and towards more nutritious proteins like beans and tempeh.”

Read more: UK’s ‘Fastest-Growing’ Meat-Free Brand Tiba Tempeh Secures £1.1 Million In Funding

Tagged

alternative protein

better nature

food

news

tempeh

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active