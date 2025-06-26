Better Nature Expands ‘Supercharged Protein’ Range With Mediterranean Tempeh

Better Nature has launched a new Mediterranean Tempeh product.

The UK brand’s latest seasoned tempeh block joins its “supercharged protein” range alongside Smoky Tempeh and New & Improved Organic Tempeh. Better Nature’s Mediterranean Tempeh features fiber, prebiotics, and 43g of protein per 180g pack. The Mediterranean seasoning includes tomato, smoked paprika, cumin, pepper, garlic, roasted onion, and other herbs and flavorings.

According to Better Nature, it is targeting meat-eaters “looking for healthy protein swaps” with its supercharged range. The company has noted that a pack of its new recipe tempeh contains the same amount of protein as approximately 1 ⅓ chicken breasts or six chicken eggs.

“What people want is more than just protein – they want healthy & nutritious foods they are happy to eat every day,” said Better Nature co-CEO and co-founder Elin Roberts. “It’s a brilliant protein boost for summer salads and pasta and it can be flavoured and cooked just like chicken; no need to learn new cooking skills!”

Better Nature’s Mediterranean Tempeh is available from Ocado for £3 per 220g pack. Mediterranean “pieces” are available at Tesco for £2.70 per 180g pack.

Read more: Better Nature Launches Tempeh With Comparable Protein To Chicken

‘Gut-friendly protein is hot right now’

Better Nature Better Nature will focus primarily on its flexitarian customers moving forward

In January, Better Nature announced that it would adapt its marketing to focus on a “broader audience” of flexitarians and meat-eaters looking for new, nutritious foods. As of 2023, early 60 percent of UK consumers have attempted some kind of meat-reduction diet.

As reported by AHDB, ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are one of the top nutritional concerns for UK shoppers, and 72 percent feel that foods have too many ingredients. While current dialogue around UPFs – and ingredients lists – does not accurately reflect nutritional value, foods that emphasize whole ingredients and nutrient-density can support health.

“Gut-friendly protein is hot right now, fuelled by social media and the shift away from UPFs,” added Roberts. “With consumers prioritising protein as part of a healthier lifestyle, we’re starting to see a shift away from so-so proteins like chicken (that offer nothing but protein) and towards more nutritious proteins like beans and tempeh.”

Read more: UK’s ‘Fastest-Growing’ Meat-Free Brand Tiba Tempeh Secures £1.1 Million In Funding