 WATCH: Top 10 Plant-Based Transformations That Will Inspire You
Health & Fitness More Videos

WATCH: Top 10 Plant-Based Transformations That Will Inspire You

From Joey Carbstrong to will.i.am, meet the people who transformed their lives after adopting a vegan diet

By

1 Minutes Read

Plant-based celebrity, musician will.i.am smiling Will.i.am is one of many who have transformed their lives on a plant-based diet - Media Credit: Ryan Alsford / Alamy Stock Photo
Your ad here?

Advertisement

The number of vegans worldwide is skyrocketing, and a growing number of people are crediting the plant-based diet with turning their lives around. 

Such transformations aren’t always about weight loss or the way we look. Removing animal products from your diet can improve mental health, physical health, and general outlook on life. 

In Plant Based News’ video on top 10 vegan transformations, we explore the huge impact ditching animal products can have on our lives. One of those featured is Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am, who describes himself as a “militant vegan.” The musician regularly endorses a plant-based diet on health (and ethical) grounds.

The clip also looks at Joey Carbstrong, who went from being a gang member to a vegan activist after discovering the truth about animal agriculture. 

Watch the full video below:

Watch more videos like this on the Plant Based News YouTube channel

Tagged

joey carbstrong

transformation

video

will i am

youtube
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

A man walking while eating an apple
Health & Fitness
Eating More Fruit And Veg ‘Equivalent To Walking 4,000 Extra Steps A Day’

3 minutes to read

Plant-based cardiologist Doctor Kim Williams
FAQs & Mythbusting
WATCH: Ending The Ketogenic Diet Debate With Dr Kim Williams

1 minutes to read

Plant-based doctor Dr Neal Barnard
Health & Fitness
WATCH: Here’s What These Plant-Based Doctors Eat In A Day

1 minutes to read

An older adult eating healthy vegan food
Health & Fitness
Vegan Diets Lower Cholesterol And Benefit The Heart, New Study Suggests

4 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active