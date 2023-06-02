WATCH: Top 10 Plant-Based Transformations That Will Inspire You

The number of vegans worldwide is skyrocketing, and a growing number of people are crediting the plant-based diet with turning their lives around.

Such transformations aren’t always about weight loss or the way we look. Removing animal products from your diet can improve mental health, physical health, and general outlook on life.

In Plant Based News’ video on top 10 vegan transformations, we explore the huge impact ditching animal products can have on our lives. One of those featured is Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am, who describes himself as a “militant vegan.” The musician regularly endorses a plant-based diet on health (and ethical) grounds.

The clip also looks at Joey Carbstrong, who went from being a gang member to a vegan activist after discovering the truth about animal agriculture.

