Iconic US National Parks To Get 50% Plant-Based Menus

A foodservice provider at some of the most iconic US national parks has committed to making its menu 50 percent plant-based.

Xanterra Travel Collection serves around three million visitors annually at national parks such as Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Mount Rushmore, and Glacier National Park. It’s making the plant-based pledge to increase the sustainability and inclusivity of its meals, and it’s set to be implemented by the end of 2026.

According to the nonprofit Mercy For Animals, the pledge is one of the largest plant-based food initiatives in the public tourism sector. The Xanterra-linked Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, and Glacier National Parks are all in the top 10 most-visited parks in the US, as reported by National Geographic in April. Mercy For Animals said it engaged in “more than a year” of dialogue with Xanterra in the lead up to its new plant-based commitment.

“Xanterra’s commitment to increasing plant-based menu options across some of the most iconic US national parks is a powerful step toward a more compassionate and sustainable food system,” said Jennifer Behr, director of corporate engagement at Mercy For Animals, in a statement. “By making plant-based food more accessible to millions of park visitors, Xanterra proves that caring for animals, people, and the planet can go hand in hand.”

Plant-based menus increase accessibility and sustainability

Adobe Stock Mount Rushmore more than two million visitors per year

Many US national parks already offer vegan options at cafes and restaurants. Xanterra’s Old Faithful Snow Lodge at Yellowstone serves steamed edamame and roasted olive starters, two different salads, and a polenta fritter paired with a portabella mushroom, vegetables, and a balsamic drizzle. According to the menu, other vegan accommodations are possible at the customer’s request.

Increasing the availability of plant-based options makes menus more inclusive. Approximately 33 million people in the US have at least one food allergy, and up to 50 million Americans are lactose intolerant. Around six percent of the population is vegetarian, while four percent follows a plant-based diet.

Reducing the amount of meat and dairy on the menu also significantly decreases the overall environmental impact of national park operations. Animal agriculture is responsible for at least 16.5 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, but some estimates place this figure far higher.

Mercy For Animals will continue to work with Xanterra as it implements the policy over the coming months. Behr added, “Mercy For Animals is proud to partner with Xanterra on this historic policy and looks forward to supporting the company’s continued progress.”

