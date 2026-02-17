X
Bill’s Now Offers Bottomless Vegan Pancakes For 5 Pounds, But There’s A Catch

Bill's has brought back its bottomless pancakes deal for the rest of the year

Photo shows a woman's hands as she cuts up a stack of pancakes with whipped cream and maple syrup on a plate. Bill's, a restaurant chain in the UK, is offering bottomless vegan pancakes every Friday, all day, for £5, providing customers purchase a drink. Customers have 90 minutes to eat as much as they want to. The returning £5 pancakes are nearly half the price of Bill's usual bottomless meal deal - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Bill’s customers can now order bottomless vegan pancakes on Fridays for £5.

The British chain announced the return of its £5 pancakes at the start of January. The deal is available all day on Fridays throughout 2026. However, pancakes only become bottomless with the purchase of a drink, and only for a 90-minute window.

Bill’s said that the deal is “new and improved for 2026,” and is available all day, in all 78 locations, every Friday. “You never have to ask when £5 pancakes is ever again. We’ve made it easy for you,” wrote Bill’s on Instagram.

The £5 deal applies to any flavor of pancakes, and vegan and gluten-free options are included. Bill’s currently offers two core vegan pancake flavors: Vegan Berries & Whipped Vanilla Cream, and Vegan Biscoff Crumb, Maple, & Banana.

Other vegan-friendly menu items include a Berry, Maple, & Cinnamon Porridge, a Granola Bowl, Avocado On Sourdough, and a full meat-free fry-up called The Plant Plate, complete with scrambled tofu and hash browns.

Extra toppings include avocado, vegan sausage, vegan bacon, and baked beans.

Bill’s vegan menu and Pancake Day 2026

Photo shows a poster for the returning bottomless pancakes deal at Bill's. Bill's, a restaurant chain in the UK, is offering bottomless vegan pancakes every Friday, all day, for £5, providing customers purchase a drink. Customers have 90 minutes to eat as much as they want to.
Bill's / Facebook Customers have 90 minutes to eat as many pancakes as they want

In 2024, Bill’s introduced Vegan Bacon & Fresh Fruit Pancakes and a Vegan Moroccan Spiced Burger made with spicy plant-based chicken as part of a limited edition “Mindful Menu.” The restaurant also temporarily trialed a “Shitake Shawarma.”

Bill’s offers bottomless pancakes every day from 3 pm until 5 pm for £9.95 per person, including vegan options, as standard. This deal is available on Pancake Day.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

Discover
