Bill’s Now Offers Bottomless Vegan Pancakes For 5 Pounds, But There’s A Catch

Bill’s customers can now order bottomless vegan pancakes on Fridays for £5.

The British chain announced the return of its £5 pancakes at the start of January. The deal is available all day on Fridays throughout 2026. However, pancakes only become bottomless with the purchase of a drink, and only for a 90-minute window.

Bill’s said that the deal is “new and improved for 2026,” and is available all day, in all 78 locations, every Friday. “You never have to ask when £5 pancakes is ever again. We’ve made it easy for you,” wrote Bill’s on Instagram.

The £5 deal applies to any flavor of pancakes, and vegan and gluten-free options are included. Bill’s currently offers two core vegan pancake flavors: Vegan Berries & Whipped Vanilla Cream, and Vegan Biscoff Crumb, Maple, & Banana.

Other vegan-friendly menu items include a Berry, Maple, & Cinnamon Porridge, a Granola Bowl, Avocado On Sourdough, and a full meat-free fry-up called The Plant Plate, complete with scrambled tofu and hash browns.

Extra toppings include avocado, vegan sausage, vegan bacon, and baked beans.

Bill’s vegan menu and Pancake Day 2026

Bill's / Facebook Customers have 90 minutes to eat as many pancakes as they want

In 2024, Bill’s introduced Vegan Bacon & Fresh Fruit Pancakes and a Vegan Moroccan Spiced Burger made with spicy plant-based chicken as part of a limited edition “Mindful Menu.” The restaurant also temporarily trialed a “Shitake Shawarma.”

Bill’s offers bottomless pancakes every day from 3 pm until 5 pm for £9.95 per person, including vegan options, as standard. This deal is available on Pancake Day.

