‘I Stayed In A Plant-Based Hotel In Greece – Here’s What It Was Like’

Nicole Whittle, the creator behind the Vegan Beauty Girl YouTube channel, recently stayed at Açai Boutique Hotel in Rhodes, Greece – a 100 percent plant-based hotel that just opened its doors for a soft launch. In her week-long visit, Whittle explored everything from the food and amenities to the hotel’s sustainability credentials and local activities.

Whittle stayed in the Flower Suite, which came with a kitchenette, sea view, smart TV, and a complimentary beach bag with towels. The bathroom was stocked with vegan toiletries and the entire hotel – down to the paint on the walls and the detergent used – is said to be cruelty-free.

Açai Boutique also uses solar panels, collects rainwater for cleaning and watering plants, and even repurposes coffee grounds from breakfast to nourish the trees. “It is one of those businesses just built with [sustainability] in mind,” she explains in the video.

Vegan food all day, every day

Whittle opted for the half-board package, which included breakfast and dinner. Breakfast featured a huge spread: juices, salads, fresh fruit, warm breads, almond and coconut milk, and even items like pancakes and sweet potatoes.

Dinner was à la carte and began with olive oil and bread, followed by salads, starters, mains, and dessert – all vegan, including the wine menu. She particularly loved the sundried tomato gnocchi and noted that the spinach served was “the best spinach she’s ever tasted.”

On one day, Whittle also opted for brunch, which is not included in the half-board plan but available from 11am to 2:30pm. She chose the tofu scramble, while her boyfriend went for the gyros wrap.

A cooking class added another layer to the experience. For around €40 per person, guests can learn how to prepare traditional Greek stuffed vegetables – and enjoy a wine tasting.

Activities and atmosphere

YouTube/Vegan Beauty Girl Hotel activities included a cooking class

The hotel offers morning yoga with a sea view, which Whittle found relaxing and well-paced. When the weather improved, she took a walk into Rhodes Old Town. Later, she tried water sports with Gabriel’s – an inflatable UFO ride that she described as “so much fun.”

While Açai Boutique doesn’t have a pool, it’s just a five-minute walk to the beach. Unlike its sister hotel, Goji (which does have a pool but doesn’t allow children), Açai is family-friendly – though currently geared toward kids over four, as it lacks high chairs and cribs. Whittle notes that sun loungers will soon be added to the rooftop, which is adult-only.

“The staff and the vibe [are] very nice,” she says, adding that “a lot of the staff are also vegan or vegetarian.” She notes that the food leans toward whole-food plant-based, with minimal use of mock meats, aside from a feta alternative – something she appreciated in Greece.

Whittle describes the hotel as a “very special experience,” adding: “I’ve really enjoyed the stay here, really loved it.” For vegan travelers looking for authenticity, attention to detail, and an eco-conscious stay, Açai Boutique appears to deliver on all fronts.

You can find more plant-based travel and lifestyle content on the Vegan Beauty Girl YouTube channel.

