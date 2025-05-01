2 Weeks of Vegan Eats In Los Angeles and Las Vegas

Olivia Biermann, known for running the Liv B YouTube channel, recently shared a video showcasing her family’s two weeks of vegan food and fun in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The video captures a mix of plant-based meals, exciting food spots, and lively activities, offering plenty of inspiration for vegan travelers or anyone local to the area. Throughout the vlog, Biermann documents everything from casual poolside meals to visits to iconic restaurants, showing how accessible vegan food can be on the road.

Biermann is a Canadian content creator known for her easy-to-follow vegan recipes, lifestyle tips, and travel adventures. Her YouTube channel has attracted a wide audience for its approachable take on plant-based living, showing that cooking and eating vegan can be simple, affordable, and fun. In her latest travel vlog, Biermann blends her signature relatable style with a behind-the-scenes look at family time, outdoor adventures, and, of course, lots of vegan eats across California and Nevada.

Vegan pizza night at Paisano’s, Hermosa Beach

YouTube/Liv B Liv B praised the dairy-free cheese at Paisanos

A cozy night in Hermosa Beach was made even better with vegan pizza from a local spot called Paisanos. After a long beach day and sunset walk, Biermann and her family ordered pizzas with dairy-free cheese options.

Vegan tacos at TacoLicious, Manhattan Beach

Another standout dining experience came from TacoLicious in Manhattan Beach, where Biermann sampled vegan taco options. What surprised her most, however, was the accompanying salsa. She notes: “It was the best salsa I’ve ever had in my life – it had mint in it which was so random.”

Upscale vegan dining at Crossroads Kitchen, Las Vegas

Once arriving in Las Vegas, Biermann and her family celebrated with a dinner at Crossroads Kitchen, a high-end restaurant which offers plant-based dishes.

Fine dining restaurants like Crossroads often highlight whole foods and creative plant-based spins on traditional comfort dishes, helping to show that vegan meals can be gourmet without animal products.

Breakfast at Urth Caffé, Las Vegas

Another Las Vegas highlight was a trip to Urth Caffé, where Biermann tried the famous pistachio latte. She describes it as “the best pistachio latte in the world.”

Urth Caffé focuses on organic, health-conscious offerings, making it popular with travelers wanting wholesome, plant-based meals that are both energizing and indulgent.

You can find more plant-based travel videos on the Liv B YouTube channel.

