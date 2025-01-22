X
Food Lifestyle Travel

Emirates Launches Huge New Vegan Menu

Vegan travelers can choose from a wide range of dishes onboard Emirates flights

By

2 Minutes Read

A chef preparing an Emirates vegan menu item Emirates has collaborated with chefs to expand its vegan range - Media Credit: Emirates

Emirates has announced that it’s expanded its vegan menu across all cabins and lounges.

Airline chefs collaborated in the Emirates Flight Catering Concept Development Kitchen to test the new plant-based meals. Among the dishes trialed were a spicy shakshuka using a legume-based solid egg substitute and vegan cannelloni made with a premade pastry sheet.

The airline sources ingredients from a number of international suppliers, including the USA’s Beyond Meat, Japan’s Qian Ye pressed tofu, and France’s Linnolat organic dark chocolate. 

Read more: The Top 10 European Destinations For Vegans

Vegan menus on board

A close up of a new vegan dish from an Emirates flight
Emirates The chef-made meals are available onboard now

Emirates invested millions of dollars in its vegan options back in 2022. It now serves over 400,000 plant-based meals annually, with 300 menu options available. The dishes are available across Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class cabins. In Economy, passengers can choose dishes like crêpes filled with sautéed vegetables and chocolate mousse cake. Premium Economy offerings include braised mushrooms with five-spice soy sauce and desserts like chocolate tart with apricot compote.

Read more: The Top 10 Most Vegan-Friendly Cities In The World

Business Class menus feature options such as Thai red curry tofu with steamed jasmine rice. First Class passengers can enjoy creamy polenta cake with thyme mushroom ragout and aubergine curry with charred rice.

Emirates has also introduced vegan meals for children. These include dishes like vegetable fajitas and vegan chocolate pudding. Lounges at Dubai International Airport also provide a wide selection of plant-based options, including Baharat-spiced kofta in coconut gravy and the Emirates Green Burger, made with soya and flaxseed.

Vegan meals can be pre-ordered across all Emirates flights up to 24 hours before departure. On high-demand routes, plant-based dishes are included in the main menu. 

Read more: Schiphol Airport In Amsterdam Will Be 60 Percent Plant-Based By 2030

Tagged

airline

emirates

food

travel

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active