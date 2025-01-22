Emirates Launches Huge New Vegan Menu

Emirates has announced that it’s expanded its vegan menu across all cabins and lounges.

Airline chefs collaborated in the Emirates Flight Catering Concept Development Kitchen to test the new plant-based meals. Among the dishes trialed were a spicy shakshuka using a legume-based solid egg substitute and vegan cannelloni made with a premade pastry sheet.

The airline sources ingredients from a number of international suppliers, including the USA’s Beyond Meat, Japan’s Qian Ye pressed tofu, and France’s Linnolat organic dark chocolate.

Vegan menus on board

Emirates The chef-made meals are available onboard now

Emirates invested millions of dollars in its vegan options back in 2022. It now serves over 400,000 plant-based meals annually, with 300 menu options available. The dishes are available across Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class cabins. In Economy, passengers can choose dishes like crêpes filled with sautéed vegetables and chocolate mousse cake. Premium Economy offerings include braised mushrooms with five-spice soy sauce and desserts like chocolate tart with apricot compote.

Business Class menus feature options such as Thai red curry tofu with steamed jasmine rice. First Class passengers can enjoy creamy polenta cake with thyme mushroom ragout and aubergine curry with charred rice.

Emirates has also introduced vegan meals for children. These include dishes like vegetable fajitas and vegan chocolate pudding. Lounges at Dubai International Airport also provide a wide selection of plant-based options, including Baharat-spiced kofta in coconut gravy and the Emirates Green Burger, made with soya and flaxseed.

Vegan meals can be pre-ordered across all Emirates flights up to 24 hours before departure. On high-demand routes, plant-based dishes are included in the main menu.

