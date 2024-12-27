The Top 10 European Destinations For Vegans

If you’re considering a European city break this winter, you might be wondering where is best to visit as a vegan.

Online booking travel platform Omio, has revealed the European travel destinations with the most food choices for vegans. Omio analyzed restaurants featured on Trip Advisor to uncover its list of the top 10 most vegan-friendly cities.

In the number one spot is London. The English capital is undeniably the biggest vegan haven with nearly 5,000 eateries providing vegan options. Though not all the restaurants in each city are fully vegan, London has some extremely popular 100 percent vegan places to eat too. Last year, Uber Eats announced that three vegan eateries made its top 10 finalists for its annual restaurant of the year awards in London.

London has way more places for vegans to eat than cities on the continent

The full list

The full list of most vegan-friendly European cities is below:

London (4,908 vegan options) Rome (2.306 vegan options) Paris (1,751 vegan options) Barcelona (1,685 vegan options) Berlin (1,357 vegan options) Madrid (1,296 vegan options) Milan (1,195 vegan options) Amsterdam (974 vegan options) Vienna (777 vegan options) Lisbon (766 vegan options)

Across the Channel, Rome is the best place for vegan travelers with 2,306 places to eat. Paris is third on the list after London and Rome. You needn’t even miss out on famous French pastries like croissants, as there is a fully vegan patisserie, VG pâtisserie Vegan Paris, within walking distance of many of the city’s popular sights.

Barcelona and Berlin make up the remaining of the top five. Lisbon comes in at the bottom of the ranking, with a solid 766 places offering vegan options. Overall, Italy and Spain proved to be great destinations for vegans, as each country has two cities in the top 10.

