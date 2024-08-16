Schiphol Airport In Amsterdam Will Be 60 Percent Plant-Based By 2030

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has announced plans to go more plant-based in the name of sustainability.

In a statement, the airport said that it will make 60 percent of food and dairy offerings – based on ingredient volume – plant-based by the end of the decade. Furthermore, it aims to cut CO2e emissions from food products by 50 percent by 2030, compared to 2023.

The airport hopes to achieve a resource loss goal of less than one percent by 2030, which will make it effectively zero-waste. Schiphol has said that its products will be certified deforestation-free by 2025, and all cocoa and coffee will be sourced with FairTrade certification by the same year.

Schiphol Airport is the primary international airport for the Netherlands and the third-largest in Europe. It saw more than 60 million passengers in 2023, up 18 percent from the year before, making its sustainability pledges potentially very impactful.

Flyers demand vegan food at airports

Schiphol Airport Many of Schiphol Airport’s food and beverage partners already offer vegan or vegan adaptable meals

In July, Schiphol Airport announced a “plant-based bonanza” in its dining area thanks to food and beverage partners FEBO, Toko To Go, LEON, STACH, and Burger King. The latter even partnered with the airport for an exclusive meal, the Veggie Crunchie Chicken Deluxe, which features plant-based meat by the Vegetarian Butcher.

You can find Schiphol’s current range of plant-based options on the airport’s website here, which include its “Health Food Wall” vending machines, Pizza Per Tutti!, Up To Do Good, La Place, Kebaya, and Amsterdam Bread Co, most of which offer vegan-adaptable meals.

Airports, in general, have seen a recent surge in demand for vegan and alcohol-free options, including plant milks, meat-free breakfast and brunch items, and healthy smoothies.

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole announced in July that her plant-based fast-food chain would be opening a branch in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson international airport, one of the busiest in the US. This will be the first all-vegan restaurant at Hartsfield-Jackson.

