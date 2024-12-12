California Raw Milk CEO May Advise Trump Administration

A raw milk producer whose products were recalled due to bird flu contamination says he has been asked by Robert F Kennedy Jr’s team to apply for a role advising the US on raw milk policy.

Mark McAfee runs Raw Farm in California, the biggest raw milk producer in the US. His products have been subject to several recalls by California health officials. This was due to batches having tested positive for the H5N1 strain of bird flu. H5N1 has been spreading through dairy farms across the US since March.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. He is a fan of raw (unpasteurized) milk and has said he would use his position as health secretary to remove restrictions on raw milk. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise against consuming raw milk, which can contain pathogens killed off by the pasteurization process.

McAfee told the Guardian he was approached by Kennedy’s team to apply for the position with the incoming administration. The idea is that he would help develop standards for raw milk similar to those that exist for pasteurized milk.

The politics of raw milk

UPI / Alamy Stock Photo Robert F Kennedy Jr is a fan of raw milk

McAfee has been complying with state agencies on the recall of his contaminated products. But he described the situation as “political,” accusing federal bureaucrats of pressuring state authorities to recall raw milk, according to Politico. “What they don’t want is for raw milk to thrive, and that’s a political decision they made years ago,” McAfee said about the FDA. “It’s a new angle to try and discourage us.”

While drinking raw milk remains a niche pursuit in the US, Republicans have made legalizing the sale of it a mission, passing bills or changing regulations in multiple states since 2020. Its growing popularity has reflected the increasing distrust of government institutions and experts. Indeed, right-wing and conspiracy theorist platforms like Infowars have pushed raw milk despite its health risks.

Kennedy himself has been known to make some misleading statements relating not just to raw milk but to other health issues too. These include vaccines and fluoride in drinking water.

