Carnivore MD Says He ‘Likes Fruit’ For Carbohydrates – And Claims Pickles Are Animal-Based

Paul Saladino claims to follow an animal-based diet

Paul Saladino, formerly known as the Carnivore MD, in a still from a recent YouTube video Paul Saladino introduced some plant foods into his diet after experiencing health problems on a carnivore diet - Media Credit: YouTube/Paul Saladino MD

Paul Saladino, formerly known as Carnivore MD, eats fruit for their carbohydrates, according to a video he filmed with YouTuber Bobby Parrish.

In the video from last summer, Saladino takes Parrish to Walmart for an “Animal Based Haul” of groceries. “I like fruit for carbohydrates on an animal-based diet,” he said. He added that he thinks “some people do okay with, like, sweet potatoes and other stuff” for their carbs, but that he will mostly eat fruit. He has previously said that he introduced fruit, honey, and raw dairy into his diet after experiencing negative health effects from only eating meat.

In a separate TikTok Saladino says that fruit is the “best way to get carbohydrates with the least amount of plant toxins.” In his view, the “defense chemicals” that plants produce to stop themselves being eaten mean they aren’t healthy to consume.

These chemicals are also known as “anti-nutrients” which some people think make it harder to absorb the nutrients in the plants when you eat them. A scientific review of the evidence found that there’s no clear evidence to show anti-nutrients are particularly harmful, since plants also “contain thousands of other compounds … many of which counteract the potential effects of the ‘anti-nutrients’.” Many anti-nutrients are also present in very small quantities, or are inactivated during cooking. Some of them have even been found to have health benefits.

Pickles are “animal-based”

fruit
sonyakamoz – stock.adobe.com Saladino says fruit contains the least amount of “plant toxins”

In the video with Parrish, Saladino made another notable claim when he picks up a jar of pickles. “I don’t know if you guys know this but pickles are animal-based.” He went on to say that he will eat a particular brand of pickles because “they taste good and the ingredients are not that bad … there’s no massive preservatives or anything in there.”

He doesn’t provide any further explanation about how pickles, which are cucumbers preserved or fermented in vinegar or brine, are animal-based.

Saladino also took Parrish to choose some honey and explained that he started eating it because he “wasn’t getting enough carbohydrates” on a strictly carnivore diet. “I would argue that honey is carnivore, it’s not a plant food. I mean a lot of vegans won’t eat it so it’s good enough for me if a vegan won’t eat it then I could eat it on a carnivore diet.”

