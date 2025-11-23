National Diabetes Month: 65% Of Americans Open To Preventative Plant-Based Diets

Sixty-five percent of Americans would be open to adopting low-fat, plant-based diets to help control blood sugar or prevent type 2 diabetes if suggested by their doctor.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) published the findings at the start of November, which is National Diabetes Month. PCRM is a plant-based lifestyle and preventative medicine advocacy group made up of 17,000 physicians and more than one million members.

PCRM conducted the poll among 2,203 adults chosen to be as representative of the general US population as possible. PCRM targeted educational attainment, age, race, and region with the sample and conducted all interviews online.

Fifty-seven percent of surveyed adults who had previously discussed type 2 diabetes with their healthcare providers were already aware that high vegetable intake reduces risk, while 34 percent were aware that high fruit intake can also reduce risk.

Just 21 percent were aware that a low-fat plant-based diet has the potential to prevent or improve type 2 diabetes. However, 65 percent said they would consider a healthy plant-based diet if it were recommended by their healthcare provider.

“The good news is that most Americans would be open to trying a plant-based diet to prevent and treat type 2 diabetes, and we have the resources to help them,” said Noah Praamsma, MS, RDN, a nutrition education coordinator with PCRM. “It’s also critical that we continue to educate more doctors and dietitians about prescribing a plant-based diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans to their patients.”

Low-carb vs plant-based diets, risk, and PCRM’s National Diabetes Program

Adobe Stock Sixty-six percent of respondents did not know that fresh fruit can lower diabetes risk

The poll also revealed that 50 percent of adults who had already discussed type 2 diabetes with their healthcare providers were most likely to incorrectly say that a low-carb diet prevents or improves type 2 diabetes. PCRM described this trend as “concerning” and noted that research actually indicates that low-carb diets based on animal products result in elevated diabetes risk. In contrast, studies do indicate that low-fat plant-based diets that do not restrict carbohydrates or calories can help a significant percentage of people reduce their diabetes medications.

Nearly 50 percent of the polled adults said that having a place online to refer back to for recipes and other guidance from dieticians would be very helpful in adopting a healthy plant-based diet for the prevention and management of diabetes.

In addition to his role as nutrition education coordinator at PCRM, Praamsma is also the co-leader of the organization’s National Diabetes Program, a free online support group. Participants can learn from doctors and dieticians about the impact of diet on type 2 diabetes, including what foods to eat and which ones to avoid, recipe ideas, tips and guides for eating out, general nutrition questions, and a 15-episode on-demand video series. Find out more about the program here.

