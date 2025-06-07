Consuming Certain Plant-Based Foods Could Slow Down Biological Aging, Says Study

A study has found that consuming certain plant-based foods may slow biological aging.

The study measured DNA methylation patterns, which can reflect the speed of aging at a cellular level. The results suggest that eating foods rich in “methyl adaptogens” like green and oolong teas, berries, garlic, and turmeric may slow down the human body’s biological aging.

Aging is the primary risk factor for developing non-communicable chronic diseases (NCDs) such as strokes, cancers, diabetes, and heart disease, the last of which is the leading global cause of death for people of most racial and ethnic groups. In the new study, methyl adaptogen-rich foods were linked to a reduction in biological age, thereby reducing risk.

The researchers re-analyzed a previous, randomized control trial titled “The Methylation Diet and Lifestyle Study,” which focused on 43 healthy adult men aged 50 to 72. This group had previously completed an eight-week diet and lifestyle program, which included sleep, exercise, and meditation recommendations in addition to a mostly plant-based food regimen.

At the end of the study, the difference between the group who completed the program vs the control group was equivalent to 3.14 years in biological age, favoring the intervention. Those who ate larger quantities of methyl adaptogen foods showed the greatest reduction in age.

The new research was led by Jamie L. Villanueva from the University of Washington and Ryan Bradley from the University of California. Both lead authors are also from the National University of Natural Medicine, which is based on folk medicine-style naturopathy. Their study was published in the peer-reviewed science journal Aging US earlier this month.

NCDs, longevity, and plant-based foods

Adobe Stock Berries, turmeric, garlic, and green tea were particularly beneficial

As noted by the Swiss non-governmental organization NCD Alliance, the “human toll of NCDs is unacceptable, inequitable, and increasing.” While there is no one clear reason for rising rates of NCDs, the World Health Organization has said that lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise are key contributors, along with environmental factors like pollution and radiation.

Previous studies have also linked lifestyle factors to faster biological aging, including one from January of this year that highlighted meat, fast food, and sugar as particular culprits. In contrast, other research indicates that embracing an active lifestyle and eating nutritious plant foods may aid longevity and reduce the risk of NCDs and other negative health outcomes.

